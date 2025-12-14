Uncommon Concert Calendar: December 12 – 18

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

The Happy Fits, Pom Pom Squad, and Double Standard @ Citizens House of Blues – Saturday, December 13

There are few bands that make me feel like I’m full of energy like The Happy Fits. Their music is both calming and makes you feel overcome with a sudden rush of adrenaline. Their newest album Lovesick released earlier this year, and since then they have been on a tour to remember! Also performing is Pom Pom Squad, a genre blending pop-punk band. Forming in 2015, ever since they began making music together, it has been hit after hit! Last but not least, also performing is new band Double Standard. WIth the official release of their debut self-titled album Double Standard, this band has started their way to becoming one of the biggest on the scene. DOn’t miss out on this concert!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Will Dailey, (Co)-Pilot, and Julie Rhodes @ Paradise Rock Club – Saturday, December 13

One of our favorite local artists here at the station is Will Dailey!The rock artist has been active as long as I can remember, with his most recent album Boys Talking releasing earlier this year. Also performing is (Co)-Pilot, a really exciting indie-rock band. Their vocal harmonies make you want to keep listening to them more and more! This is a concert that you are not going to want to miss out on, as we all get ready for the holidays!

TRSH, Thoughts on Bowling, and Kerosene Heights @ Sinclair Music Hall – Sunday, December 14

No matter how bad of a mood I am in, Midwest emo always seems to pull me out of my funk. These bands in particular are some of my favorites. Being from Memphis, it’s not often that you hear music like this, but Thoughts on Bowling is from just across the bridge in Arkansas! Along with TRSH, these two have taken the Midwest emo scene by storm. Their high energy riffs, along with their passionate lyrics make every song of theirs’ feel as organic as possible. This is a show that you are not going to want to miss!

Audrey Hobert @ The Sinclair – Wednesday, December 17

You might know her as Malcolm Todd’s sister. Or you might know her as the person who helped write multiple songs on Gracie Abram’s 2024 album, but you should start knowing Audrey Hobert as is an amazing artist in her own right! Throughout her already storied career, Hobert has worn multiple hats. From music video director to songwriter, she has already done it all! Now with her debut album Who’s the Clown? Hobert has come into her own. This is sure to be an amazing concert by one of the most talented people in the music industry!

