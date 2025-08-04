Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Mustard Service @ Brighton Music Hall – Saturday, August 2 with Strawberry Milk Cult

In my opinion, there is no such thing as bad jazz. Mustard Service is no different for me. There music is a fusion between indie pop and jazz, that makes you never want to stop listening to them once you start. One of the things that I love most about them, is how they modernize jazz while still adhering to traditional tropes that exist in the genre. Their new album, Vice City Magic, released in early July, so there will be tons of new music at this concert. Also performing with them is Strawberry Milk Cult, who are more of a shoegaze band. Their music is dreamy and so easy to get lost in. This is a good opportunity to go to a concert of a few lesser known artists!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Clipse and Earthgang @ Roadrunner – Sunday, August 3

The rap duo, Clipse, made up of brothers Pusha T and Malice are coming to rock the Roadrunner! Earlier this summer, Clipse made their return to rapping together on their new album, Let God Sort Em Out. Since then, they have gone on to become one of the focal points of Hip-Hop discussion over the past couple of weeks. Their album while adhering to their traditional style of rapping, also mixed in more electronic sounds, as well as dreamy melodies produced by Pharrell. With Clipse is another rap duo Earthgang. The pair have continued to skyrocket in popularity after featuring on songs with their Dreamville contemporaries, J. Cole and JID. Hip-Hop has been on a resurgence that it has desperately needed, and this concert promises to be another chapter in its return to its roots.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Lord Huron @ MGM Music Hall – Sunday, August, 3 with Lee Fields

Ever since the late 2000s and 2010s, folk-pop has had the music world in a chokehold, and Lord Huron has been a part of the genre’s success. Similar to fellow contemporary artists, The Lumineers, Lord Huron’s songs fill us with a sense of longing to break free from our societal pressures and live life as pure and innocent as possible. Their music is not overwhelming, but rather subtle and calming. Accompanying Lord Huron is a total shift from their music, Lee Fields. The soul singer has been active since the 60s and has been one of the most soulful voices in the space since the 90s. Fields’ music is very much infused with early American soul that fills us with an idea of what true love feels and sounds like. This concert has something for everyone and one that will help you forget about life for a while.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

The Expendables @ Paradise Rock Club – Sunday, August 3

Something that has been severely missing from modern rock, in my opinion, is a sound that is reminiscent to the early days of Sublime. Luckily, The Expendables, bring some of that to their music. The calming slow strum of the guitar in all of their music makes you forget all of your worries. Each of their songs feels like a different beach or island to explore where all you have to think of is what plays after. Their music creates such a calming atmosphere, and their concert is sue to be one too!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Charlotte Lawrence @ Sonia – Wednesday, August 6

Do you like artists like Halsey? If yes, then you will love Charlotte Lawrence. Her music is soft yet powerful. In each song she conveys herself in such a way that we feel every one of her emotions and the pain she has been through. You may have heard her music on the Birds of Prey movie that released in 2020. Her music is something that you have to experience in person, so make sure to get tickets to this concert.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator