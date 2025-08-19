Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Michael Cera Palin @ Center for the Arts at the Armory – Friday, August 15

One of my favorite subgenres of music is midwest emo, and everything about Michael Cera Palin screams (pun intended) emo. This band is one of my favorites in the scene right now. They have everything that you want in a midwest emo band. Beautiful guitar riffs, as well as vocals that convey so much raw emotion that are seldom seen in other genres. Everything about this concert promises to be one that you won’t want to miss, so be sure to get tickets!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

The Black Keys @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park – Saturday, August 16 with Gary Clark Jr.

2000s rock never left, some might even say that it is better now than it was two decades ago! The Black Keys are playing in Boston this Saturday, and it is a concert that you will not want to miss! They have so many hit songs that it would be impossible to list them all. Their music is mostly upbeat, and if you’re looking for a band that is similar to them, then I’d say it is the Arctic Monkeys. Everything about them represents the 2000s and is an amazing blast from the past.

Also performing is Gary Clark Jr. Clark has made a name for himself by taking modern forms of blues and mixing it with rock. He has also made music for countless movies like Zack Snyder’s “Justice League.” This is going to be a fun concert, so be sure to check it out.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Train @ South Shore Music Circus – Sunday, August 17

Another blast from the past is Train! They are led by the creative vision of lead singer Pat Monahan. Train has hit songs such as “Soul Sister” and “Drops of Jupiter.” Their songs are all based in pop music. Each song is a different emotional journey. For instance, a song like “Drops of Jupiter” is about Monahan’s mother dying and him reminiscing and wanting the time back that he had with her. This is not only going to be a good show, but also a intimate one. Make sure to go see it!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Midrift @ Sinclair Music Hall – Monday, August 18

There are few things that i enjoy more than a great shoegaze band, and Midrift is exactly that. Despite having no album releases, Midriff has built a good following for themselves on the shoegaze scene. If I had to describe it, their music is hazy in a way that makes you feel like you are floating through space. All of their songs are easy to get lost in. Each song gives you the ability to think and be present in your mind. Midriff embodies everything that I find amazing about shoegaze. This is a concert that I wish I could go to, so be sure to get tickets if you can!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Flawed Mangoes @ Brighton Music Hall – Thursday, August 21

Flawed Mangoes is a transcendent experience. All of his songs are completely instrumental, and everything that he does seems effortlessly peaceful. His songs are like walking through the rain and then it suddenly stops. You look up and then there is the most beautiful rainbow that you have ever seen. Each color is more vivid than the last. To me, that is what listening to Flawed Mangoes feels like. This concert is going to be worth checking out, so be sure to grab tickets!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator