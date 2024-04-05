Uncommon Concert Calendar: April 5-12

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar — your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

8:00pm, Sunday, April 7th

Alternative-indie singer-songwriter Caroline Rose is ready to get you grooving at the Sinclair this coming Sunday. Their music is filled with charisma, making it almost impossible not to get on your feet or at least bop your head and vibe to their electric sound. Their accompanying lyrics are deep and showcase the musician's fearlessness to delve into the personal. The first song of theirs I ever listened to was “More of the Same,” but I must say, they were unlike any other musician I had heard at the time— so they were, in fact, not more of the same.

- Isabella Kohn, Staff Writer

7:30pm, Sunday, April 7th

Even if you're not a Jazz fan, you'll want to see Christian McBride's performance on Sunday at the Arlington Jazz Festival. The eight-time Grammy award winning bassist has appeared as a sideman on more than 300 recordings. He's played alongside Jazz greats like Herbie Hancock and Freddie Hubbard, as well as an impressive host of non-Jazzers from Sting, to Paul McCartney, to James Brown. McBride is also the venerated and versatile artistic director of numerous high profile jazz events, including Massachusetts's iconic Newport Jazz Festival. He's also got a new album out with fellow double-bassist Edgar Meyer called But Who's Gonna Play the Melody? His appearance at the Arlington Jazz Fest marks the events 17th year, and one you won't want to miss.

- Eden Unger, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Monday, April 8th and Wednesday, April 10th with Monica

Barbz get ready, Nicki Minaj is performing at the TD garden on Monday, April 8th. If you can’t make it to her first show, the night will still be young at her second TD performance on Wednesday April 10th. Anyone who knows Minaj’s music will know that the audience can expect a top-notch rap performance, filled with her signature sass and recognizable music. These performances from the “Queen of Rap” herself are not ones the Barbz will want to miss!

- Caitlin Molloy, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Thursday, April 11th with Lomelda

Made up of sisters Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor, the Staves are for sure going to entertain Cambridge this Thursday night with their indie-folk stylings. Their newest album All Out was released this year featuring strong tracks like the ritual “All Out” and “You Held It All” that show off the duo’s vocal chops and layered instrumentation. They will be opened by artist Lomelda, an indie folk musician from Texas. Lomelda is known for her short album full of short songs, M for Empathy (2019), and her LP Hannah (2020) which was named “Best New Music” by Pitchfork. Moreover, the full lineup of the night is perfect for fans of bands like Big Thief, Grizzly Bear, and Bon Iver. Don’t miss out on this female-led, folky night!

- Sofia Giarrusso, Staff Writer

7:00pm, Friday, April 12th With Bktherula

Do you miss her? If so, you’re in luck because PinkPanthress is coming all the way across the pond to play at the Royale this Friday Night. The English singer is stopping in Boston for one night only on her Capable of Love Tour, promoting her debut album, Heaven Knows, which was released in November. The album is fun, feminine, and relatable in its themes of heartbreak, obsession and self discovery. Her music takes notes from early 2000’s R&B, and brings a modern, electronic twist that is impossible not to dance to. She will be joined by Bktherula, a singer and rapper from Atlanta, who has been gaining popularity since her songs went viral online in 2020. Together, these artists are sure to bring the house down. If you like Doja Cat, Ice Spice, and having a good time, this is a show that you do not want to miss.

- Avieana Rivera, Staff Writer

7:00pm, Friday, April 12th with WILLIS

I was listening to a Chicago radio station on my Midwest spring break road trip’ when I heard Friko’s song “Get Numb To It!” over the airwaves— an instantly catchy explosion of indie-rock bliss. The radio host introduced Friko as being local to the area, and referenced the talented band’s inevitable success. I was a little freaked out when I saw the band’s name suddenly popping up upon my return to the Boston area, but not overly surprised, for the duo of Niko Kapetan and Bailey Minzenberger bring a captivatingly fresh perspective to their music. Their songs like “Get Numb To It!” feel light and fun on the surface, but something much more sobering lurks underneath. Friko might just be your next favorite indie band, and luckily, you have the chance to be among the first to see them live on the East Coast. The duo will take the stage at Brighton Music Hall next friday!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator