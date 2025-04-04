Uncommon Concert Calendar: April 4-10

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Beth Gibbons @ Orpheum Theatre - Friday, April 4 with Cass McCombs

The outstanding Portishead artist Beth Gibbons and psychedelic folk sensation Cass McCombs are reaching Boston this Friday! Come see the Gibbons join with the "Absentee" singer-songwriter, and see what both artists bring from their grand back-catalogs. Gibbons success speaks for itself: the singer was making sensual 90s hits and revolutionizing electronic music far before she brought the outstanding tunes of her glowing 2024 album Lives Outgrown.

McCombs' hits stretch back farther than his breakout 2016 album Mangy Love. His 2013 project Big Wheel and Others has plenty of hits, cementing him as a consistent performer with a lot to draw from. No matter if you're a fan of psychedelic rock, folk, alternative, or dream pop, Gibbons and McCombs have something for you. The Orpheum Theatre will provide great acoustics and atmosphere for the show as well! Make your way downtown this Friday and see Beth Gibbons live.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Snow Patrol @ MGM Music Hall - Saturday, April 5 with Sorcha Richardson

This Saturday a classic northern Irish alt-rock band will be performing at MGM Music Hall, it’s none other than Snow Patrol! Famous for songs like “Chasing Cars” and “Run”, this staple of a band is back to influencing the alternative rock scene. With their new album The Forest is the Path we get a new sense of the band as they return to the music a little bit older but wiser. Snow Patrol will be performing with Sorcha Richardson, as well, who is an amazing Irish alternative-indie artist. It’s sure to be a night filled with memories and great music. So, don’t miss out on this one-in-a-life-time concert experience!

- Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

flipturn @ Roadrunner - Sunday, April 5

Don't flip out! The Jacksonville, Florida band flipturn is turning up this Sunday at Roadrunner! Shouting the lyrics to flipturn's newest LP Burnout Days in a packed venue will be a great Sunday night adventure. Burnout Days is the pinnacle of everything the band has been working toward since their 2017 EP Heavy Colors. The sounds on the new record are brighter, stronger, and catchier than ever, giving even casual listeners reason to show up. So, don't wait! Get tickets to the show today and let it all out this Sunday night.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Deftones @ TD Garden - Tuesday, April 8 with The Mars Volta

Be prepared to have your soul absolutely crushed, because one of the biggest alternative bands of all time, Deftones, is going to be in Boston Tuesday! The legendary California based band has been around for a long time and there are sure to be classics like “”Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)” and “Cherry Waves” that you are not going to want to miss. Also with Deftones is The Mars Volta, an alternative rock band that was formed in 2001. Their sound is a mix between pop punk and the instrumentals that you might hear on a Deftones song. This is going to be a legendary concert that you are not going to want to miss so be sure to buy tickets now!

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

The Ophelias @ The Rockwell - Tuesday April 8 with Paper Lady

Indie rock at the Rockwell? Count me in! The Ophelias' 2025 record Spring Grove is a wondrous dreamscape, paying a worthwhile tribute to several older influences, from Sonic Youth to the 90s midwest scene. Adding to the momentum of the night is Boston-based band Paper Lady, who are on the come up with their anthemic 2025 singles. The Rockwell is always hosting the freshest local alternative artists, so make your way over any weekend. However, this is a special lineup, and features two bands that you won't want to miss, especially after the lineup's recent releases. Get to the Rockwell this Tuesday for the show!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Pity Party (Girls Club) @ Sonia - Wednesday April 9 with Foxtide

Pity Party (Girls Club) is continuing their streak of dreamy hits with the recent single "Narcissistic Romance," and you can hear the tune live this Wednesday at the iconic venue Sonia. With viral hits and instant classics, Pity Party (Girls Club) is bringing their LA-tinged dream rock to the intimate Cambridge venue. Joining the band is Foxtide, whose groovy alternative flair will make for a perfect beginning to the night. Sonia is a great place to hangout, grab drinks, and dance the night away, especially with such great bands coming in. Go out and have fun this Wednesday, as Pity Party (Girls Club) takes on a new club: Sonia.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator