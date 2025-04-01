Uncommon Concert Calendar: April 1-7

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Lemonade Mouth @ Rising Star - Tuesday, April 1

“Turn the world into your dance floor” with Lemonade Mouth at Rising Star! The band–formed by a group of New Mexico high school students while in detention–has been taking over the world since the release of their single “Determinate”, the ultimate earworm pop-rock anthem. With support from Mudslide Crush, known for their song “Don’t You Wish You Were Us”, this show is sure to be a high energy night to remember. Get a taste of their distinctive sound, and “Turn Up the Music” with Lemonade Mouth at their show!

- Ahni Brown Harbin, Staff Writer

Löded Diper @ MGM Music Hall - Tuesday, April 1

The dog days are over! Indie rock band Löded Diper will be in Boston this week to revive the 2010s grunge rock scene. You might recognize them through their weirdly charming drummer, Rodrick Heffley. With their hit songs like “Explöded Diper”, “Can You Smell Us Now”, and their infamous cover of Justin Bieber’s “Baby” at Heather Hills’ sweet 16th birthday party that went viral online, Löded Diper is guaranteed to put up an unforgettable show. Get a load of this alternative-rock band if you dare; it might be too cool for you to handle, call that a Diper Overlöde.

- Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

Choreography & Merriment @ The Severed Floor - Wednesday, April 2 ½ with Milcheck

The Severed Floor has an EXTRA special guest coming in this week! Grab your candies and maracas and get immersed in the music from the over 50-piece marching band at the intimate concert that is sure to be a highlight of your life. As an even more special appearance, Drum Major Milchick will be performing at the lead! He’ll show off his bold moves and perfected ability to give the audience true merriment and joy. You’ll get the chance to hear the wonderful arrangements of iconic tunes such as “The Keir Anthem” and “The Ballad of Ambrose and Gunnel” in the signature C&M style. But please, be sure to enjoy each song equally. Anyways, take a trip to The Severed Floor and go get your groove on! Choreography & Merriment are the GOAT!

- Lucia Cinquino, Staff Writer

Love Händel @ Robot Riot Parade - Thursday, April 3

The boys are back in town, and it’s gonna be a Riot this Thursday when Love Händel makes their long-awaited return to Boston. Danny, Swampy, and Bobbi Fabulous are finally back together after being reunited by some random teenage boys for their parent’s anniversary. They will be playing some of their classic hits like “You Snuck Your Way Right Into My Heart” and more! You will not want to miss this concert as Love Händel returns to our hearts once again!

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

Sex Bob-Omb @ Toronto International Battle of the Bands - Thursday, April 3

Canada’s second favorite band (right after The Clash at Demonhead) is gearing up for their first performance of the spring! After an…interesting…collaboration with first evil ex Matthew Patel at Club Rockit, the group is going to be competing for a coveted spot at Gideon Graves’ record label. Big fan of their songs “Garbage Truck” and “Threshold”? We sure hope so, because they’re going to be stuck in our heads while we’re fighting off any evil exes to get tickets to this one of a kind performance.

- Ren Gibson, Staff Writer

Pink Slip @ House Of Blues Boston- Friday, April 4

Take Me Away to the House of Blues! Your favorite garage band has came a long way- don’t miss Anna, Maddie and Peg rock out on their reunion tour over 20 years after their debut. They won our hearts with their theatrical performance at the House Of Blue’s 10th anniversary, and now after rumors of new music, fans are beyond excited for this iconic 2000s band’s return. I can’t tell you much about their performance, but I can tell you that this Friday things are bound to get freaky!

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

Lucy Gray Baird + The Covey @ The Hob - Friday, April 4

Hold on to your britches because the long-awaited Lucy Gray reunion tour is returning to District 12 after a tumultuous and glorious victory in the 10th Annual Hunger Games. Joined by her ragtag team of gifted musicians, the Songbird, as she is lovingly called, reminds us all that there is nothing we can take from her to keep her from her stage! With new Capitol hits like ‘The Ballad of Lucy Gray Baird’ and ‘The Old Therebefore,’ District 12’s resident musical sevant returns home with a chip on her shoulder and many new tales to tell.

- Anna Geisler, Staff Writer

Daisy Jones & The Six @ Soldier Field - Saturday, April 5

Now this is something you can’t miss – Daisy Jones & The Six are coming straight out of the 70s to Boston this week. Led by Daisy Jones herself, this group of musicians combines powerful vocals with songs inspired by their personal lives. Originally from Pittsburgh and now based in LA, Daisy Jones & The Six are celebrating the release of their first full length album titled “Aurora.” Be sure to clear your calendars, because this one is almost too good to be true.

- Ana Achata, Staff Writer