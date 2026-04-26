Uncommon Concert Calendar: April 24 – 30

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Sports @ Middle East – Friday, April 24

Now, contrary to what you might think, Sports is not actually about sports. The indie-pop band was formed in Oklahoma by two friends, and has been making a name for themselves in the scene ever since. Despite not being from Boston, their sound has a uniquely Boston feel to it, mimicking bands such as The Grownup Noise. Their techno/electro sound is one that I have only truly come to enjoy when they are the ones producing it. This is a concert that you won’t want to miss.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

LCD Soundsystem @ Roadrunner – Thursday, April 30

Recently, I’ve been noticing a revival in pre-2010s bands returning for new album releases and tours–LCD Soundsystem is joining the list! The band returned about ten years ago in 2015 after a brief hiatus, releasing albums american dream and Electric Lady Sessions. Usually I’m not much of an electronic fan, but LCD Soundsystem incorporates just the right amount of 80s-esque synthesizer sounds to make me want to dance. This show is going to be tons of fun. As the band themselves say, “Dance Yrself Clean!”

– Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Oklou @ Royale – Thursday, April 30

One of the best albums last year had to have been Oklou’s Choke Enough. The French popstar reintroduced herself to the music world with this haunting, dreamy pop music that seemed to takeover the online music scene. Every influencer come the end of the year had Choke Enough in their top five, and I can’t say that they are wrong. The songs are addicting, and the soundscape that she creates in her music is something that you want to get lost in. I can only imagine how it will sound live.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Thursday @ Paradise Rock Club – Thursday, April 30

Hardcore music is sometimes thought of as a dying or dead genre. However, one of the most influential names in the scene is still touring to this day! Thursday has music that makes you want to take some kind of action. It makes you want to move, Their music is addicting and if you are someone who loves to be filled with adrenaline, then this concert is for you.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator