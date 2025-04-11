Uncommon Concert Calendar: April 11-17

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Half Alive @ Roadrunner - Friday, April 11 with The Walters and Mehro

I “still feel” like I have to see half alive every time they’re in town. That feeling is only extended with The Walters and Mehro, two great openers bringing catchy hooks to the night’s escapades. On a Friday night, you deserve to dance. So, dance the night away to the newest tracks from half alive, whose dance-infused indie rock hits the spot! The band’s 2024 album Persona brought hit after hit; it almost felt “Automatic.” Now, hear the tracks live as the band takes the stage at Roadrunner this Friday night!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Heart @ Agganis Arena - Sunday, April 13 with Lucinda Williams

The influential women of today’s soft rock scene wouldn’t be the same without Heart’s influence. On the same note, the notable women of today’s fresh country-infused indie scene would certainly lack influence without the work of Lucinda Willaims. So, go see your favorite artist’s favorite artists this Sunday at Agganis Arena. Hearing big sounds and hit songs in a grand arena is the best way to experience these classic tunes. I couldn’t think of a better duo to see for a taste of nostalgia! Make your way to Agganis on April 13!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Everyone Asked About You @ Sinclair Music Hall - Monday, April 14

It’s the show everyone’s been asking about! The emo-tinged Little Rock band Everyone Asked About You is on the reunion tour of a lifetime and you won’t want to miss it. Paper Airplanes, Paper Hearts, the cult classic compilation reissued by the Numero Group, has carried the band into a new era of recognition. And it’s well-deserved. Now, almost three decades since their self-titled 1997 EP, it’s safe to say Everyone Asked About You is delivering on their obvious potential with a US tour and a new 2024 EP. The EP Never Leave builds upon the sound fans know and love with refined inspirations and energy. This makes the new set of shows the perfect time to catch the band live, so don’t miss them this Monday night at Sinclair Music Hall!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds @ Agganis Arena - Tuesday, April 15 with St. Vincent

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have a sound like no other — This band is a mix of post punk and alternative rock, and Nick Cave’s voice is haunting and unforgettable. Most widely recognized for their track “O Children,” featured in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have been releasing music since the mid-80’s, and recently released their latest album, Wild God, in August of 2024. The album features ten songs, each containing its own unique and poetic lyrics. Joining them on their tour is St. Vincent, an indie band who also has an awesome lineup of movie soundtracks (Twilight, Death of a Unicorn) — I think this sounds like a pretty awesome way to spend a Tuesday evening.

- Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Free Throw and Ben Quad @ The Royale - Thursday, April 17 with Harrison Gordon

Thursday, midwest emo will have an amazing display at The Royale! The names Free Throw, Ben Quad, and Harrison Gordon might sound like odd band names, but this show promises to be a showcase of some of the best of midwest emo. You might know the band Free Throw from their song “Two Beers In,” and other songs off of their most popular album Those Days Are Gone. All three of these bands have a similar post-emo sound that features amazing guitar riffs and raw vocals. It is a show that has all the makings to be energetic and fun from start to finish, so be sure to check out Free Throw, Ben Quad, and Harrison Gordon at The Royale!

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer