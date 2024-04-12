Uncommon Concert Calendar: April 12-19

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar — your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

7:00pm, Saturday, April 13

If you are like me, and you like the peacefulness and feeling that comes from a good harmony, you are certain to enjoy those of pop sensation Tiny Habits. “Melodious” and “catchy” are understatements for this band. Their sound is quite ethereal. Having only listened to them recently for the first time, I have been captivated by how full of soul the band is. Through their lyricism, they invoke a vulnerability beautifully enhanced by their sound and presence. Formed in Boston, the trio of insanely talented singers-songwriters joined harmonies after meeting at the Berklee College of Music. They have gained support from artists such as David Crosby and Phoebe Bridgers and opened shows for Gracy Abrams and Noah Kahan. Join the band for a memorable performance this Saturday at the Royale Boston!

- Isabella Kohn, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Tuesday, April 16th with Momma

Girl In Red has come a long way since the “Do you listen to Girl In Red?” days. She released her debut studio album If I Could Make It Go Quiet and even went on to be the opening act in multiple shows for the Eras Tour. Now, she’s come out with her second studio album I’m Doing it Again Baby!, which she’ll be singing live for the Doing it Again World Tour. In it, she is (can you guess ?) doing it again! So, if you want to see the singer do what she does best, make sure not to miss her at MGM Music Hall! It’s only for one night!

- Jimena Cieza, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Wednesday, April 17

Bad Bunny Day is coming early this year! This Puerto Rican musician is taking the world, and Boston, by storm. Last time the singer came to visit on August 18, 2022, Mayor Michelle Wu declared a city-wide holiday, also known as Bad Bunny Day. He returns this Wednesday on his Most Wanted Tour. In 2022, his sixth album became the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys. His newest album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, sees him take on new influences, as he divides his time between his home country of Puerto Rico and the U.S. The record remains true to Bad Bunny’s Latin roots, and welcomes in a new stage of his life, with influences from house music, and even some trap and drill.

He will be performing at TD Garden this Wednesday and is sure to deliver a mesmerizing performance. In this tour, he leans into the old western vibe seen on the album artwork, which is a painting of himself as a cowboy, riding a horse. There has even been talk of him recreating the album imagery on stage, with a live horse! Now of course, we don’t know what’s going to happen on Wednesday, but we do know it will be an incredible show!

- Avieana Rivera, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Wednesday, April 17th with Marina Allen

Following the release of their sixth album Daniel, Real Estate will be making their way to the Royale on April 17th. Real Estate is a 5 piece indie rock band from New Jersey, and their latest album is a culmination of their identity as a band. They deliver, and have delivered ever catchy tunes throughout their discography including tracks such as “Talking Backwards,” “Water Underground,” and “Darling.”

Their songs capture indescribable moments and have a very earthy feel to them. With all the natural elements they include (moons, flowers, etc), their work is sure to be embraced by admirers of nature, and lovers of rock(s), of course. “The Main Thing” their music is best remembered for is its groovy and breezy nature, so if you have the opportunity to go to the show, “Say No More.”

- Ella Mastroianni, Blog Assistant

8:30pm, Wednesday, April 17th with Daffo

As part of “The Savory Tour,” indie artist Sir Chloe will perform at the Sinclair on April 17th. Achieving popularity in 2020 with her song “Michelle,” the artist has proven her gift as a musician and songwriter through her songs full of powerful, emotional lyrics and catchy guitar riffs. In 2023, she released her second album I Am the Dog, and she has put out two more incredible singles this year: “Seventeen,” and “Over Again.” This show is particularly special because the singer, also known as Dana Foote, has an interesting local New England connection. Foote was raised in Vermont and studied in the state at Bennington College, where she formed Sir Chloe as her senior thesis. Don’t wait until it’s “Too Close” to get tickets for what is sure to be an incredible performance.

- Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

7:30pm, Friday, April 19th with Ruth Radelet

STRFKR is taking the stage at Royale this Thursday night to immerse Boston in their synth and psychedelic sounds! Based out of Portland, the band just released their seventh LP Parallel Realms in March which features new playful tracks like “Always/Never” and “Together Forever.” They have produced an impressive discography over their 16-year career with hits like “Rawnald Gregory Erickson the Second” and “Open Your Eyes.” STRFKR invites listeners into their melodic world, and their performance is sure to provide an ailment for the rainy Boston blues.

- Sofia Giarrusso, Staff Writer

12pm-4pm, Friday, April 19th with Arlo Matthews, Redeye and DJ Little Kilo

From the return of the Public Garden’s swan boats on April 13th to the bright, flowering vines of nasturtiums now hanging at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, spring has finally sprung in Boston! What better way to celebrate than by enjoying some local, live music in the sun? This outdoor event, “Party Down the Block,” is being put on by WERS’ college radio station pals from across the common, WSFR Suffolk Radio, in collaboration with Downtown Boston’s BID (Business Improvement District). It will feature a set from local DJ Little Kilo, plus performances from Redeye, Arlo Matthews and Wicked Local Wednesday alum JOBIE, whose modern spin on a folk sound in songs like “Earworm Lullaby” has us hooked! Plus, as you listen to the music from noon to 4pm on Friday, be sure to check out the booths from local vendors stretching down the street between Macy's and Roche Brothers in Downtown Crossing!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator