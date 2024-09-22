Uncommon Concert Calendar: 9/20-9/27

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar — your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Angel Olsen @ The Cabot - Monday September 23

Like an angel, Ms. Olsen will descend onto the stage at The Cabot this Monday. Even if the show is a tad outside Boston, you won’t want to miss the chance to ascend to songs like “Nothing’s Free.” Angel Olsen’s late-2023 EP “Forever Means” marked a high standard for her work going forward. The delicate, yet potent lyricism also set a high standard for her live performances, as the emotional impact of songs like “Forever Means” built high expectations. So, make the trek out to the Cabot and bring your high expectations; Angel Olsen will surpass them.

-Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

IDLES @ Roadrunner- Tuesday September 24

Arriving by TANGK to Boston this Tuesday is the energetic punk-Rock brits of IDLES. They’ve got a dentist in a wedding dress, endless waves of crowd surfing, and the immediately recognizable vocal chops of frontman Joe Talbot. The band has made big waves, with their recent album TANGK putting up streaming numbers and fan favorite tracks like “Dancer,” “Gift Horse,” and “Grace.” IDLES’ songs may sound stuffed with mad anger, but don’t be fooled: the band is a church of joy, gratitude, and radical grace. And this Tuesday, they grace the stage at Roadrunner!

-Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Pete Yorn @ Big Night Live- Tuesday September 24

If you haven’t been listening to Pete Yorn’s recent output, you have been taking things the hard way. The prolific singer-songwriter just released his 10th solo LP The Hard Way, and it’s full of the quotable lyrics and soft croons we have come to expect from Pete Yorn. Big Night Live is the perfect spot to grub beforehand, and Pete is sure to put out a great performance with his newest hits and fantastic back catalog. So clear your Tuesday night and make it out to see Pete Yorn!

-Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Remi Wolf @ MGM Music Hall Fenway- Tuesday September 24 with Lava La Rue

Remi Wolf takes the stage in Boston on Tuesday and she’s bringing a new era of alternative pop to the table. If anyone has big ideas for the future of pop music it's Remi Wolf, and she proved it this year with her brilliant 2024 LP Big Ideas. The sounds are bigger, brighter, and better on “Big Ideas,” and it is exciting to hear. So come catch her onstage at MGM Music Hall with the genre-bending mastermind Lava La Rue!

-Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

The Hives @ Roadrunner- Wednesday September 25 with Bad Nerves

Known for their explosive live performances for decades, the Hives will hit the stage at Roadrunner with none other than the rock n’ roll newcomers Bad Nerves! It’s a brilliant mashup of the old and new sounds influenced by early garage rock. Bad Nerves brings a catchier drive to the cool progressions that The Hives have been setting down since the late 90s. The show will be a grand display of fast-and-loud rock that beckons an energetic pit, so don’t miss The Hives or Bad Nerves this Wednesday.

-Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Mk.Gee @ Citizens House of Blues- Thursday September 26

Mk.Gee (pronounced “mc-gee”) is doing things with guitars in the indie-rock formula that have never been done before. The bends and twangs, the R&B vocal inflections, the cool swing of the rhythm; Mk.gee is placing a fresh twist on genre-bending that we should all warmly invite. Destined to gain further popularity, the House of Blues is a great venue to catch Mk.gee at. If you want a hint of Mk.gee’s live sound, just take a listen to any of his tunes online; the raw quality of vocals will show how magical a live performance will sound. So make this Thursday great with tickets to Mk.gee!

-Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Vampire Weekend @ TD Garden- Friday September 27 with Cults

At the entrance to the weekend, catch Vampire Weekend live at TD Garden. The big stage welcomes the modern vampires as they take on Boston. Like a mythical creature, Vampire weekend only seems to arise with new music every few years, so make sure to catch them while they’re loose on the road. The band’s recent album God Was Above Us is not reserved for critical praise; it is an easy listen for any fan of baroque stylings and fuzzy rock anthems. The indie duo Cults is joining Vampire Weekend on tour following the release of their recent album To the Ghosts. With the resurgence in popularity of “Always Forever” Cults is touring with a resurgence in fans. This all makes for an energetic night you won’t want to miss!

-Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Boa @ The Sinclair Music Hall- Friday September 27

…and you don’t seem to understannnnd how cool it is that Boa’s popularity has spiked again, and now their US tour is reaching Boston. The three-piece band (which was once five-piece) is not only touring: they are recording new music too! With recent live shows selling out the band has shown that not only are they back in action, but they still have the performing chops that put them on the map decades ago. The Sinclair is an intimate venue to see the British band, so let Boa alt-rock your world this Friday in Cambridge!

-Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator