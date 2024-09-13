Uncommon Concert Calendar: 9/14-9/20

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar — your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Pearl Jam @ Fenway Park- Sunday September 15 and Tuesday September 17 with Glen Hansard

Following the release of their latest album, Dark Matter, Pearl Jam will take the stage at Fenway Park for two shows on September 15th and 17th. The band’s success in the 90’s earned them the legacy as one of the “Big Four” bands of grunge, along with Nirvana, Alice in Chains, and Soundgarden. Since their formation, they have released several successful albums, all featuring the distinctive vocals of frontman Eddie Vedder. Audiences at the Boston performance can expect to hear songs from their new album like “Wreckage” and classics such as “Even Flow” and “Yellow Ledbetter.” Fans of the band should be “Running” to get their tickets for what is sure to be an amazing performance.

- Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

Shaboozey @ Royale Boston- Monday September 16

Royale Boston is pouring up a Shaboozey concert this Monday that you won’t want to miss. With his recent hits, the Virginian artist has used his twang to propel himself to rockstar status. After his album “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going” he has proved he is not just a passing trend: he is here to stay. So catch Shaboozey at the Royale before he grows even more popular!

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

MAVI @ Paradise Rock Club- Tuesday September 17 with grouptherapy

MAVI and grouptherapy will put on an excellent show with stellar lyricism and daring performances this Tuesday at Paradise Rock Club. This is a double feature you don’t want to miss. MAVI has had a perfect album run over the past half decade, and his new show will likely bring out both new and old material. grouptherapy has been on a hot streak recently as well, with their album “i was mature for my age, but i was still a child” catching a bunch of new listeners. Make it out to Paradise Rock Club for throwback raps and fresh flare.

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Kehlani @ MGM Music Hall Fenway- Tuesday September 17 with FLO and Anycia

With two albums so far this year, Kehlani isn’t slowing down. Her energy will be gracing MGM Music Hall this Tuesday. With FLO and Anycia opening it will be R&B heaven in Boston. Be ready to dance this Tuesday night, because this is a concert you won’t want to miss.

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

PJ Harvey @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway- Wednesday September 18

On the 18th of September, go “Down by the Water” of the Charles River to see PJ Harvey take over MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Harvey has been in the game since the release of her beloved first album Dry in 1992. Since then, she’s been working on a solo career developing indie rock music. At the promptly named “An Evening with PJ Harvey,” the English singer is going to run through her hits, old and new. Of course, PJ Harvey’s classics are the best of the best, but her newest album I Inside the Old Year Dying is also a beloved album to me. On her personal blog, Harvey calls the tour a “live show” and promises a great performance alongside the rest of her bandmates. If you’re trying to find something fun to do in “This Mess We’re In,” head down to Fenway and rock out for the night.

- Ren Gibson, Staff Writer

Magdalena Bay @ Royale Boston- Wednesday September 18

They are the moment. Magdalena Bay is making their way to the Royale with one of the best pop albums to come out this year. The indie-pop duo is electric and their recent album Imaginal Disk proves that their recent burst of popularity is no mistake. Whether one goes to hear a hit like “Image” live or float to the angelic vocals of Mica Tenenbaum, this concert has something for everyone. So make it out to dance this Wednesday!

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Twenty One Pilots @ TD Garden- Friday September 20 with Balu Brigada

TØP is rocking the stage at TD Garden with Balu Brigada. Blurryface returns with the crew for an action packed show on the Clancy World Tour! With fanservice stuffed shows, the duo is sure to bring an irresistible party to the Garden. Along with opener Balu Brigada, the show should satisfy any of your alternative pop needs.

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator