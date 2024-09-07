Uncommon Concert Calendar: 9/07-9/13

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar — your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

exciting!!excellent!! @ Looney Tunes Records- Saturday, September 7 with Battlemode and (T-T)b

5th wave emo is coming to Boston with exciting!!excellent!! on September 7th. Get ready to dance, sing and bop along to sweet chiptune melodies and the crooning vocals of emo’s freshest talent. If that wasn’t enough, (T-T)b and Battlemode are joining the ticket to solidify a night for the books. Come for chiptune, stay for emo and enjoy it all!

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

JP Music Festival @ Pinebank Baseball Field- Saturday September 7

JP Music Festival is bringing fun to the Plain this Saturday! Get ready for 21 local bands and food trucks galore at the Pinebank baseball field. Booked for the night? Don’t fret yet, because the event runs 12PM-7PM, and anyone can stop in to catch a bit of the action. There will be kids activities as well, so make way for family time this Saturday.

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

James Taylor @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway- Monday September 9-10

James Taylor comes to Boston this week for a two night stop on his Summer tour and you won’t want to miss the return of Sweet Baby James. With a guaranteed hit of a show at MGM Music Hall, you would be wrong not to sing along. Backed by his All-Star Band, James Taylor is the show to make this week!

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

The Dare @ Sonia - Tuesday September 10

You’re invited! The Dare and Sonia is a match made in heaven, and it’s hitting Cambridge this Tuesday. Come down to the classy, classic venue for a drink or two and enjoy a performance that is sure to be talked about. With The Dare’s string of recent hits, the show is sure to be a smashing time. After all, with his new album What’s Wrong With New York? Boston is the ideal place to see The Dare.

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Tems @ The Grand (Boston)- Wednesday September 11

Her voice, her beats, her lyrics, her tone, her energy, I could go on forever. The truth of it is, the reasons to see Tems live are endless. She performs at The Grand on the 11th and her live vocals are destined to impress. After her summer album Born in the Wild, the singer’s recent hits–including Me & U and Love Me JeJe–will bring a fresh, refined energy to the stage. Whether you are coming to dance or yearn, Tems is sure to be a delight.

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Montell Fish @ The Royale- Wednesday September 11

Let any lingering summer sadness roam free this Wednesday at the Royale for none other than Montell Fish. The accomplished singer-songwriter has been everywhere lately and, soon, he could be before you onstage. Following recent singles Montell Fish the show should bring all the right vibes, so clear your calendar for this Wednesday. Get tickets fast, because the event is sure to be popular!

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

beabadoobee @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway- Friday September 13 with Hovvdy

Get ready to take one last trip to the “Beaches”...or at least get ready to sing the song. Fresh after the release of her album This is How Tomorrow Moves, artist beabadoobee is set to take the stage at MGM Music Hall at Fenway this upcoming Friday night. This is How Tomorrow Moves has many diverse songs and beabadoobee is an amazing artist to witness perform. This is Bea’s first show in Boston in two years, so make sure to roll out and give her a big Beantown welcome back and show off your tomorrow moves. Get it?

- Brenna Gibson, Staff Writer