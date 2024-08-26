Uncommon Concert Calendar: 8/26-8/30

Here at 'ERS, we love live music! That's why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar - your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won't want to miss.

Wallows @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway- Monday August 26 with Benee

Indie rockers rejoice, this is the concert you’ve been waiting for! This Monday, Wallows will take to the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, fresh off their recent album Model. Singing along to their recent hit “Calling After Me” at the MGM will be the perfect start to the week. Joining Wallows is the alt-pop princess BENEE who is sure to have a great set up her sleeve. Make sure to catch the show this Monday for a night of chill rock bliss.

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Usher @ TD Garden- Tuesday August 27

If you saw the Super Bowl halftime show this year one thing is certain: you are well-aware that Usher can still sing the lights out. At this point, he has more hits under his belt than I can count, and he’s still putting more out. With his recent album COMING HOME, he delivered a star-studded record that is sure to delight both new and longtime fans. In a packed TD Garden, hits from all eras will take on a welcoming new home as Usher takes the stage. Whether it be to “My Boo” or “Good Good”, you should come ready to sing along, because Usher is an R&B offering that can’t be beat!

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Don Felder @ Lynne Auditorium- Thursday August 29

Coming to Lynne Auditorium on Thursday is the real Rock n’ Roll sound you’ve been missing. Don Felder, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and the former lead guitarist of Eagles, has taken his impressive guitar chops to a solo project where he is sure to wow. Whether it be in his balladry or immaculate guitar work, the spirit of classic rock is alive and well in Don Felder, so don’t miss it in Boston! With thundering riffs and endless anthems, Don is sure to bring the fun to your Thursday night.

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Coral Moons @ The Sinclair - Friday August 30 with Lady Pills

The indie pop sounds of Coral Moons’ recent album “summer of u” is sure to delight the end of your summer. Memorable lyrics and dreamy vibes unite to bring Coral Moons to the forefront of fresh indie rock. As the band returns to the city where they were founded, their show is sure to pop with all the right energy. Whether it be in the atmospheric wonder of “another woman” or in the familiar, funky grooves of “Winnebago”, Coral Moons’ will deliver a homecoming show that you won’t want to miss. Supporting the band is sporadic, Riot Grrrl inspired act Lady Pills, who is sure to add an exciting boom to the night.

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Boston Jazz Fest @ Boston Maritime Park in Seaport - Friday August 30

Artists, vendors and jazz fans across Boston (and beyond) will be crowding to Seaport for day one of Boston Jazz Fest this Friday at Boston Maritime Park. With Grammy winner Jon Samson and award-winning singer Pat Braxton to perform at the festival this year, it should be a set of engaging shows for all ages. You won’t want to miss Boston Jazz Fest this year, as fellow Bostonians perform and swarm to the park for tasty snacks and an earful of music.

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator