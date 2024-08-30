Uncommon Concert Calendar: 8/31-9/06

Graphics by Sarah Tarlin

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

The Roots @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway- Sunday September 1 with Arrested Development and Digable Planets

Classic hip-hop takes the stage on Sunday at MGM Music Hall. With an incredible trifecta headlined by The Roots, this is one night in Boston you won’t want to miss. Get ready to bob to classic beats and the fine lyricism of rap all-stars with a show that’s sure to bring the hits, whether it be from Arrested Development, Digable Planets or The Roots. Close your eyes during the set and you may just transport back to the ’90s!

– Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Goose @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway- Monday September 2 through Wednesday September 4

What’s better than one Goose concert? Two! What’s better than two Goose concerts? Three! Get ready to rock out for three nights of Goose starting this Monday at MGM Music Hall. Goose has raised the bar for live performances, making this a stretch of shows you won’t want to miss. Want a taste of the action beforehand? Stream the band’s recent set of live performances for a hint of the fun you’ll be having with Goose this week.

– Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Cigarettes After Sex @ TD Garden- Wednesday September 4

Autumn is coming and the melancholy is real. It’s time to embrace it by soaking up Cigarettes after Sex’s new tunes live at TD Garden this Wednesday. Singing along to the groovy “Tejano Blue” from the band’s recent album X’s is the simplest cure for the fall yearning. Hearing the band’s hits over the grand TD Garden speakers is an experience you won’t want to miss, so mark your calendars for Cigarettes After Sex coming to you live this Wednesday.

– Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

St. Vincent @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway- Thursday September 5

Continuing an incredible lineup of shows this week at the MGM in Fenway is none other than St. Vincent. “All Born Screaming,” her acclaimed recent album, is full of bangers that will leave you craving more. At this point, if you haven’t seen a St. Vincent performance live you are missing out. The good news is, if you grab tickets now, you won’t have to miss out much longer.

– Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Crumb @ Roadrunner- Friday September 6 with L’ Rain and Discovery Zone

Sticking to one genre is boring these days. Crumb’s music stretches between electronic, psychedelic rock, pop and more as it slowly becomes the soundtrack to your day. This has never been more apparent than on the band’s recent album AMAMA, which feels free as it explores variants of familiar genres. Hearing these sounds come together live is sure to be an invigorating experience, so be sure to catch Crumb at Roadrunner this Friday, where they are backed by two delicious openers.

– Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Tough Luck Fest @ Brighton Music Hall- Friday September 6

The two day festival you’ve been waiting for starts this Friday at Brighton Music Hall. Evil Eye Artists has organized a heavy set of local artists that will bring the headbangers. Punk, emo, metal, harcore: it’s all coming to Boston for two days. Get tickets for the festival now and support the local scene. If you miss out, that’s tough luck!

– Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Kacey Musgraves @ TD Garden- Friday September 6 with Father John Misty and Nickel Creek

My Saturn has returned and so has Kacey Musgraves! Her expert balladry will run loose in Boston and she is in good company. Father John Misty and Nickel Creek will join the ticket for an unforgettable night of music. Fall into a deeper well this Friday with Kacey Musgraves and hear new hits alongside the Kacey classics.

– Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator