By Cate Cianci, Staff Writer

Artist: Death Cab for Cutie

Venue: Leader Bank Pavilion

Date: Saturday, October 1st

I remember Death Cab for Cutie's medleys blaring through my mom's Subaru speakers from a very young age. Death Cab for Cutie is one of the quintessential indie-folk bands of the early 2000s, and they haven’t lost any of their youthful energy since their founding in 1997.

The band headlined the last show of the season for the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston’s Seaport on Saturday, October 1st, and they did not disappoint. As soon as the mic check began, I could tell this show was going to be extraordinary. The band was bursting with energy and excitement to be performing, waving, and smiling at us as they warmed up.

LIGHTS THAT LEFT THE CROWD IN AWE

The moment the lights went down is when Death Cab for Cutie really began to shine. They busted out of the gate with the first track off their new album Asphalt Meadows, “I Don’t Know How I Survive.” The lights synchronized with Jason McGerr’s steady drum beats. With these combined elements, the audience really got into the groove.

The band's mesmerizing performance of “Northern Lights” off their album Thank You For Today showcased beautiful rainbow lights that perfectly supplemented Benjamin Gibbard's impeccable vocals.

BOSTON CONNECTIONS

As the band moved into older songs, Gibbard reflected on some smaller shows he did in the Boston area as a small, up-and-coming band. He recounted the group’s days performing at the Middle East, a small nightclub venue in Cambridge, where pita chips and hummus made him feel like a rockstar.

The West Coast native went on to compliment the welcoming energy of Boston.

THE HIT OF THE NIGHT

“I Will Follow you into the Dark” was a truly magical experience live. The cold early-fall air and smell of the ocean fully supplemented this melancholy tune.

Gibbard invited Boston to sing with him in the second chorus. You could feel everyone’s hearts beating as one. Gibbard’s uncanny command of the stage absolutely mesmerized everyone in the audience.

This one song was able to touch every single member of the audience. And the entire set was a testament to Gibbard’s incredible songwriting and performing abilities.

Death Cab for Cutie ensured a memorable experience for all who attended.