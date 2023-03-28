Playlist: New Discoveries 3/28

Wet Leg – “Angelica”

If you’re looking for a song to make you feel like the coming-of-age movie character of your dreams, Wet Leg's “Angelica” is the track for you. I can’t decide if the song makes me want to drive to the beach with the windows down or have a getting-ready montage with my friends before the biggest party of the year. Either way, I love it.

Despite the funky backtrack, the song is laced with the dirty details of partying and the substances that often come with it. Angelica is the life of the party, “commanding the room” because she “knows exactly what she’s doing.”

Alternatively, the song’s narrator does not want to party. To combat this feeling, she takes Angelica’s “lasagna” (weed) and tries to mingle. As the song continues, the background music becomes more chaotic. With the chorus repeating “Good times, all the time,” you can’t help but feel pressured to party. Finally, the narrator reaches her breaking point, saying, “I don’t know what I’m even doing here.”

- Elle Dickson, Staff Writer

Youth Lagoon – “Idaho Alien”

After announcing their first album in eight years, Youth Lagoon is back with a new song, “Idaho Alien.” All the way from Boise, Idaho, lead singer Trevor Powers sings hard hitting and impactful lyrics, “There was sadness in the water too.” It’s so exciting to see this retired project that he created so long ago come back to life. His new album Heaven Is A Junkyard will be released on June 9th.

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

Gorillaz – ft. Stevie Nicks “Oil”

Damon Albarn is a master in the game of music genre. He’s dabbled in trip-hop, psychedelia, and cultural music from across the globe. Cracker Island follows the theme of bright electronica with a dash of eighties pop. The release beams with an everlasting energy that has been radiating since the genesis of Gorillaz.

On Cracker Island’s second track “Oil,” Albarn and Stevie Nicks ride the rocket of love on a punchy synth-based track. Nicks accompanies Albarn with her throaty coarseness: “Don’t think that my heart is a sad affair without you.” The soft song is about expressing sentiment.

In the past, Gorillaz has been known for their forthright assertions on explosive instrumentals. However, on “Oil,” we see a new type of mellow in the Gorillaz discography. Nicks and Albarn provide an easygoing springy tune to keep you dazing in a world “made of faulty dreams.”

- Ash Jones, Staff Writer

Bully – ft. Soccer Mommy “Lose You”

“Lose You” by Bully is a heart-wrenching meditation on impermanence. The new song opens with the lines: “Time's just a useless measurement of pain. You can take all the time in the world. Things won’t ever be the same.” For Alicia Bagnanno, a.k.a Bully, this meditation “doesn't make it any easier, but reflection is often followed by growth and to me that's what life is all about."

The song features Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison, a fellow Nashville artist. The result is a star-studded power duet that will knock your socks off. Also, keep your eyes peeled for Bully’s upcoming album, Lucky For You, out June 2nd.

- Eden Unger, Staff Writer

