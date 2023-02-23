Playlist: New Discoveries 2/21

Yves Tumor – “Echolalia”

After a three-year hiatus, experimental musician Yves Tumor is back with their new single “Echolalia” which reminds listeners that their music cannot be boxed in. Originally using music as an escape from their conservative upbringing, Tumor bends the norms of the classic rock sound on this single to create something familiar but fresh.

Singing about wanting to be loved and objectified, Tumor still maintains their cool and mysterious attitude while saying exactly what they want and how they want it. They manage to create something relatable and recognizable that their listeners can identify with, yet unique and personal that separates them from other artists.

- Sidnie Paisley Thomas, Staff Writer

Josh Ritter – “For Your Soul”

Fresh off the release of his second novel, author and musician Josh Ritter is back with a new single. Best known for his intricate lyrics, Ritter has been a staple in the indie folk community since the early 2000s. “For Your Soul,” is about finding strength through self-reflection. Ritter’s lyrics take on a spiritual quality when paired with choir-like harmonies and a stirring organ accompaniment. Despite these prominent vocal harmonies, Ritter's voice retains an endearing softness. The song is from his upcoming album Spectral Lines, which is scheduled to be released on April 28.

Although he is currently based in New York, Ritter launched his music career in Boston performing at local venues like Club Passim and was even signed to the Massachusetts record label Signature Sounds. He is set to return to Boston in May for a performance at House of Blues.

Claire Dunham, Staff Writer

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “Layla”

Unknown Mortal Orchestra has announced their sixth studio album ‘V’ and with it, have released their lead single “Layla”. The song’s lyrics are bittersweet but layered over a playful groove. It’s about the feeling you get when you escape a once familiar place after realizing there’s nothing more there for you. Lead singer, Ruban Nielson, sings classic-UMO style lyrics and bassist Jake Portrait is melodic, psychedelic, and warm on the strings.

The new album follows the 2018 studio album Sex & Food and instrumental album IC-01 Hanoi, released later that same year. The band will be in Boston on April 22nd for a performance at Roadrunner.

Breanna Nesbeth, Music Coordinator

Thee Sacred Souls – “Love Is The Way”

San Diego band, Thee Sacred Souls, have taken over the retro soul scene over the past year. Especially with their latest release, “Love is the Way.” On the song, lead singer Josh Lane explores love’s many stages with his signature sweet and soaring falsetto. The song will leave listeners swooning. In fact, that’s how the song got its start. Originally an unreleased track from live sets, it became a fan-favorite, pushing the band to release it on all platforms. “Love Is The Way '' is accompanied by "Easier Said than Done,” making for a groovy, sultry, soul-filled two-sider.

Breanna Nesbeth, Music Coordinator

City and Colour - “Underground”

City and Colour just put out their first new original song since 2019. Along with its release, they announced a new album The Love Still Held Me Near. Both this song and new album came from feelings of grief and the coping process. “Underground” is a song so full of rich percussion, guitar, and warm vocals, this new song feels like a big hug. We can’t wait to hear that new album!

Erin Norton, Staff Writer