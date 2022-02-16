SLOTHRUST - “WAITING”

Electric sounds and touching lyrics make Slothrust’s new song “Waiting” a thrilling one. The track is featured on the Boston-based band’s new album, titled Parallel Timeline. Vocalist Leah Wellbaum sings powerful lyrics such as, “I can't sleep but I'm so tired” followed by choruses of “oohs” which encapsulate the true feeling of waiting and longing for more through sound. Slothrust experiments with new sounds in the new album while still keeping their classic indie rock charm alive.

- Kelsey Sidman, Staff Writer

BIG THIEF - “SIMULATION SWARM”

Big Thief is back with a whole sleuth of new songs due to their recent album drop. “Simulation Swarm” is a song of theirs that was released as a single before Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You came out in full. The track offers a calming and hypnotic acoustic sound in the beginning, but continues to build as the song goes on. The lyrics are cryptic, but are crisp and vivid at the same time — adding even more beauty overall. “Simulation Swarm” effectively encapsulates lead singer Adrienne Lenker’s inspiration for the song, which is essentially a series of intense experiences.

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

FONTAINES D.C. - “JACKIE DOWN THE LINE”

“Jackie Down The Line” is the latest release from Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C. The track is the lead single from their upcoming album Skinty Fia, which will be released on April 22nd. Before the band started writing songs, they wrote poetry together. This poetic influence is evident in the lyrics of “Jackie Down The Line.” Fontaines D.C.’s steady guitar and drum parts are the perfect backing for philosophical lines like, “What good is happiness to me if I've to wield it carefully?” On April 21st, the band will kick off their U.S. tour in Washington D.C. with Just Mustard. They’ll hit Boston on April 25th with a show at the Paradise Rock Club.

- Claire Dunham, Staff Writer

WARPAINT - “CHAMPION”

Warpaint has released their new single “Champion,” back after a 5 year hiatus from releasing their own music, apart from the single “Lily’s” in 2021. The Los Angeles band consists of four women — Emily Kokal, Jenny Lee Lindberg, Stella Mozgawa and Theresa Wayman. This latest song talks about being a champion in your own world. They sing, “I'm an ocean, breathing in and out, I'm a million years old, I'm a champion.” The psychedelic rock band has stayed with their signature sound, almost a continuation of their latest album release. Warpaint also announced that their first album in 6 years, Radiant Like This, will be coming out this year on May 6th.

- Amber Garcia, Staff Writer

