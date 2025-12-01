Pick of the Week: Vance Joy “Fascination in the Dark”

Vance Joy has long since evolved past his labeling as just an opening act for Taylor Swift. He has made indie-folk rock his own, and his newest single, “Fascination in the Dark,” is another step forward in his ever-growing fame.

Mysterious Lover

“Fascination in the Dark” is one of the catchiest and upbeat songs that you will hear all year. Each beat of the song is accompanied by shouting backing vocals that completely engulf the listener in the sound of the song.

One thing that completes this song, in my opinion, is the lyrics. The way that Vance describes his obsession with this person, whom he hardly knows, is something that I have never seen before. When he sings, “Through the smoke, the wine, the thick conversation/ Pure persuasion, could you be my salvation?” we are transported into the mind of Vance in this song.

In this song, he is still trying to get to know someone, and that comes through wholeheartedly. He goes into the mind of someone who imagines a future with someone that they’ve only just met, something that happens all of the time.

On the Run

The music video of this song is just as impactful as the song itself. It takes on an Australian version of an American western/bandit love story. The initial draw in the story is the mystery of the person robbing the store, just as the lyrics in the song say.

There is a moment in this video where this mystery woman holds up a fortune that says, “Maybe I love you, maybe I stay,” and that simple reversal of the lyrics to his lover’s perspective through the video is something that you do not get in the song itself.

The Best of Indie-Folk

One thing that you immediately notice about not only this song, but also all of Vance Joy’s music is the elevation of the indie-folk genre. As I mentioned, the upbeat tempo of this song is spectacular when juxtaposed with the lyrics. Without that juxtaposition and without that duality at play, the song would be like any other. But because Vance Joy decided to make that contrast, the song is heightened to another level.

An Album? Hopefully! A Tour? Maybe…

As of right now, Vance Joy has not officially announced a new album, but with this new run of singles, it has us thinking that maybe he will! He is currently touring in the Pacific, but if he announces a new album, hopefully he’ll bring his talent to Boston!