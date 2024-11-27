Pick of the Week: Mt. Joy “She Wants To Go Dancing”

By Emma D’Addabbo, Staff Writer

Have you ever wanted to start a band with friends and see where it takes you? Well that’s exactly what then band Mt. Joy did! Starting off as high school friends, they later reconnected in L.A. creating beautiful tunes. The band, Mt. Joy is only further climbing up the ladder, especially with their new single “She Wants To Go Dancing.”

A Changing Sound

Mt. Joy has a few albums now, each one better than the last! The alternative band has always had a distinct tone when it comes to their strong beats and beautiful harmonies. However, that tone shifted with their new folk song “She Wants To Go Dancing,” going from melancholy to a new upbeat vibe, it instantly became a catchy song.

Their previous songs like “Astrovan” and “Julia” have a soft and comforting tone, but also an impactful punch when the beat drops. This gives similar vibes to Noah Kahan, The Lumineers, and, specifically with their most recent album, Rainbow Kitten Surprise. Not only are they expanding the types of songs they compose, but they have even created a Christmas version of the said song, with the title “Santa Drives An Astrovan.”

Lyrics That Last

The song “She Wants To Go Dancing” is about the process of the messiness of hooking up with someone. The start of the song says how the love interest only wants to go dancing, followed up by saying how she wants to go slowly but also keeping feelings out of the relationship. However, once they go dancing that’s when things start to change between them, even going as far to talk about how they danced all night and kept organically having a great time. Yet, as the song fully progresses that’s when the confusion sets in, saying how the lines between just a hook up and love start to blur. The ending of the song leaves the listener with “What’s happening to me?”

The relatable lyrics have an even deeper meaning when you add the beat of the song. The bass and percussion get heavier the more the singer is questioning their feelings, but when they’re dancing with the love interest the song takes on a more soft and low key tone. Overall, this song has a lovely beat, and although it differs from what the band is normally used to, it is a great folk/indie song to add to your playlist!