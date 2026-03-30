Pick of the Week: Tedeschi Trucks Band “Future Soul”

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One of the bands that has never stopped making amazing music since their inception is Tedeschi Trucks Band. Featuring a 12-member ensemble, their newest release, Future Soul, and its title track are examples of the ever-changing nature of the blues-rock genre and how each artist can make it their own.

Thunderous Blues

One of the first things that hits you when you listen to “Future Soul” is the booming guitar riff and bassline. The sound of each evokes this feeling of grittiness that can only be found in the Blues. The music is easy to get lost in, because with each listen, you find something new to latch onto and focus on.

The other thing that strikes you on your first listen to “Future Soul” is the classic voice of Susan Tedeschi. Her voice has this classic, rustic Blues feel to it which makes the song sound like it is in a time bubble. It is loud, in your face, and exactly what you would expect out of one of the best blues-rock bands today.

The lyrics of this song take a classic Blues approach. They mention feeling good in both the good and bad times of life. Also, the lyrics are repetitive and easy to sing along to, with the repetition of “Hope your future’s got soul in it” throughout the song.

Live Performances

With a band like Tedeschi Trucks, and in the music industry in general, a greater focus has been put on live performances to separate themselves from AI artists. With Tedeschi Trucks, that is not a problem at all!

One of the best things about this band is their versatility when on stage. The jam nature of their songs allows them to extend riffs into full-on solos, or just repeat one part of the song until the lead singer is ready to move forward.

What’s Next?

After “Future Soul” the song, be sure to check out Future Soul the album. It is filled with just as much soulful blues-rock as this song. Also, Tedeschi Trucks have a backlog of music to check out, going as far back as 2011!