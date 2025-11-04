Pick of the Week: Mumford & Sons, Hozier “Rubber Band Man”

Graphic by Riley Vecchione

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Mumford & Sons and Hozier are two of the best folk artists of the 21st century. “Rubber Band Man” is the newest single released by the two and predates Mumford & Sons’ upcoming album, Prizefighter, and Hozier’s feature on that album.

A Most Welcome Collaboration

After the feature that Hozier did with Noah Kahan on his song “Northern Attitude” a few years ago, I have come to love his features more than his actual songs. In every song that he features on, his voice gives it a grandiose and robust feeling. Hozier’s ability to belt with such clarity and force is what makes him special in my eyes.

Adding to Hozier’s impressive vocal display on this single is the incredible songwriting and composition skills of Mumford & Sons. Their songs all feel like odes to classic folk, and having a mashup of their two styles perfectly blends the 20th and 21st-century styles of folk music.

I’m Elastic, Man

As I previously mentioned, Mumford & Sons are some of the best songwriters in music today, and this song is no different. The lyricism and wordplay on display here from the title, to the words that are sung is impressive. First, the title ‘Rubber Band Man” is incredibly complex.

The idea of being a rubber band man is the act of constantly pulling away and coming back to a person repeatedly. In the course of this song, this is also shown through the constant fluctuation in tempo and volume throughout the song.

The lyrics in the song reflect this as well. The line, “You’re a world away/ But you’re still the same,” is indicative of the feeling of disassociating. So, in short “Rubber Band Man” is not about a physical distance between two lovers, but an emotional and mental distance.

Behind The Curtain

The music video for this song elevates the intimacy that is already present. We get a behind-the-scenes look at what recording with Hozier and Mumford & Sons is like, and what touring with the tour looks like.

For me personally, seeing videos like this is what I love most from artists. I want to know what kind of person is behind the music. That is why we all love certain artists, not only for their music, but also for the person that they are.

‘From the Crack to the Break,” These Two Made My Heart Break

After such an emotional song, you might want a break from Mumford & Sons or Hozier. But if you are like me, then you will only want to listen to more of them. They both have massive discographies that you can explore and discover more songs just like “Rubber Band Man.” Also, Mumford & Sons’ new album, Prizefighter, will be released in early 2026!