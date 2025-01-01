Pick of the Week: The Black Keys feat. Beck “I’m With The Band”

Graphics by Riley Vecchione With its catchy chorus and throwback melodies, “I’m With the Band” brings the best out of both The Black Keys and Beck. The two alternative icons set high standards on the deluxe version of The Black Keys’ 2024 album Ohio Players.

Dealing With The Deluxe

The deluxe version, entitled Ohio Players (Trophy Edition), is extensive; its four additional songs bring a lot to the table. On their deluxe tracks “Stay In Your Grave (feat. Alice Cooper)” and “Please Me (Till I’m Satisfied),” The Black Keys proved they are consistent hitmakers. The first iteration of Ohio Players experimented with its features and sound, so the band going back to their roots on the deluxe makes sense. Meanwhile, the track Fever Tree, with its roaring synth and loose sound, was a welcome wild card. However, “I’m With the Band (feat. Beck)” is the biggest (and best) surprise of the deluxe.

The Fantastic Feature

2024 was a grand year for The Black Keys, especially because of the release of Ohio Players. But Beck had a big year for a different reason: his features. From his work on Hinds’ song “Boom Boom Back” to his appearance on Orville Peck’s latest album Stampede, a great feature by Beck shouldn’t surprise anyone in 2024. While Ohio Players already had one Beck feature on the eccentric track “Paper Crown (feat. Beck and Juicy J),” Beck’s work on “I’m With the Band” brings an additional side to the singer’s relationship with The Black Keys. There is a fun irony as Beck sings “I’m still a friend of the band” on the chorus’ background vocals. It feels like he is poking fun at the friendly artistic relationship between himself and Dan Auerbach (the lead singer of The Black Keys), as they are both singers who have been thriving for a long time. While fans come and go, Beck wants to assure everyone that he’s “still with the band!”

A Wild Time

Cell phones melt and hearts are made of napalm in the world of “I’m With the Band.” One especially quirky moment is when Auerbach sings “I’m taking calls from your Mom!” He pauses before saying, “Asking if I’m okay.” This little tidbit complements the track’s bright timbre. Though, the tone is already set from the track’s opening lines. Mentions of a “party at the neon graveyard” and a “Dixie cup full of sin” feel like moments from a highschool party being reminisced on. The rowdy energy doesn’t just stay in the lyrics, however. The track’s lyrics are wild; they match the cool groove of its riffs. Punchy drums and fuzzy basslines play under lyrics that stay clean and consistent over the track’s three-minute runtime. Whether they be the “ooh”s on the chorus or the slow drone at the end, the little details complete the track.

See the Keys!

After playing a festival in Arizona in February of 2025, The Black Keys will be taking their new tunes to the international stage once again. You can catch the band on their UK/Europe tour during the Summer. They are also playing a few shows in Mexico and South America, giving them a busy schedule over the first half of the upcoming year.

