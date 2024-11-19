Pick of the Week: Ohio All The Time “Momma”

Graphics by Celia Abbott

By Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

Summer nights and teenage dreams: these themes have been threaded throughout media and music for generations. Normally, we think of icon places like New York City or Los Angeles when picturing a setting for that perfect American teen summer. But what about our hometowns and smaller midwest states? As a girl from the midwest Ohio All the Time romanticizes that feeling of being a teenager in places like Ohio. It gives me a sense of nostalgia and appreciation of my teenage years in my hometown when all I was dreaming of was getting out.

Lyrics with Nostalgia

Along with its indie pop rock sound this song uses its lyrics to paint a picture of nostalgia. The song has a carefree attitude as it progresses through and seems to be a reflection of sorts. In the main chorus we get the line “I’m running to you, right?” This seems to be a questioning of whether or not to take action. Normally, as teens, or just in life, we’re unsure of what to do and this causes doubt. It seems this song is running away from that doubt; trying to mask it with a carefree attitude. Another lyric goes “And I’m stuck in 22,” showing how we are stopping time and trying to liberate ourselves from the process of growing up. It continues with “Summer’s a tattoo,” revealing how summer will continue to have this sense of nostalgia and permanence even when time causes its memory to fade.

A Love Letter to Summer

Perhaps what makes this song even better is its music video and how it captures the carefreeness of summer in the midwest. The video starts with the band spread out across a very midwest looking field with a sign that reads “Welcome to Ohio.” Already giving us location and a feeling of openness. The band starts playing and we get different POV shots almost like a concert, giving it an almost 2000s style adding to the nostalgia.

We get different quirky cut aways as the band performs the song, progressing that feeling of a carefree summer. The music video also has a super saturated look that adds to the cheerfulness and, overall, summertime vibe. I think this video shows a pretty accurate midwest summer and makes me nostalgic for those fun times in the sun, so carefree and young. Sadly, I can’t talk about the whole music video in this short little paragraph, so give it a watch!

A Teenage Sound

I’d describe this song as an indie rock vibe that gives us that early 2000s or late 1990s sound. Because of the strong use of guitar and distorted reverb on the vocals it feels almost nostalgic to me. The main vocalist also reminds me of older alternative rock artists like The Cranberries. If you’re into that kind of sound I think you’d enjoy this song immensely. It has a sort of teenage angst to it and truly brings out a sort of nostalgia that most songs try to do but don’t succeed.

You’re Running to Stream It, Right?

So, what’s next for our new favorite artist Momma? Right now, they are currently on tour in the UK but it’s important to remember that you can still listen on your favorite music streaming app. Ohio All the Time is their first release of new music in the past two years because of nonstop touring! The band says “we have so many stories to tell and this is just one of them,” so keep an eye out for new music from Momma.

