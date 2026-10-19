Pick of the Week: Noah Kahan “Draw You Out”

– Lindsay Gould, Music Coordinator

Contains spoilers for Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Noah Kahan has a gift for turning heartbreak into something beautiful, and his latest single, “Draw You Out,” is no exception. Written for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the track explores the lasting weight of grief, memory, and perseverance. Whether you’re a lifelong Hunger Games fan or simply someone who has loved and lost, Kahan delivers a song that hits close to home.

A Story Worth Telling

As a massive fan of both The Hunger Games franchise and Noah Kahan’s discography, I was overjoyed to see Kahan selected as one of the featured artists for the Sunrise on the Reaping soundtrack. WERS is no stranger to Kahan, and neither are its listeners. He has a special talent for capturing the pain, love, and loss that come with being human. His storytelling has transcended the borders of his small hometown in Vermont, reaching listeners across the world.

That’s exactly why he feels like such a natural fit for this project. Sunrise on the Reaping, the fifth book in Suzanne Collins’ series, is a prequel which takes place during the 50th Hunger Games and follows a much younger Haymitch Abernathy, the future mentor of Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark. It’s a story of a lovesick teenager who becomes a reluctant tribute and, eventually, a failed revolutionary confronting the brutal consequences of challenging a totalitarian regime. Widely regarded as the darkest and most tragic book in the series by both fans and the author, the book explores the devastating cost of love, loss, and resistance. Who better to capture those emotions than Kahan?

“I was already totally connected and inspired by the tragic yet hopeful story of Haymitch and Lenore Dove, and writing a song about the purpose, grief and perseverance through pain that they exemplify was an experience I’ll always be grateful for,” Kahan shared on social media ahead of the single’s release. “This is an incredible film, and I am so honored to be a small part of it.”

Where Folk Meets Film

“Draw You Out” reunites Kahan with producer Aaron Dessner, who has helped bring out some of the best in Kahan’s sound. Dessner’s work on The Great Divide, including tracks like “Downfall” and “Willing and Able,” showcases the creative chemistry between the two. His atmospheric production and intricate acoustic arrangements make him an especially fitting collaborator for a franchise so deeply rooted in folk music and the natural world.

On “Draw You Out,” the production leaves room for Kahan’s storytelling to take center stage. They create a drifting, almost dreamlike atmosphere, allowing the lyrics to carry the song’s emotional weight without feeling overproduced. There’s a cinematic quality to the track that feels right at home in this franchise, where even the quietest moments are haunted by the violence and loss surrounding them.

The Cost of Remembering

For fans of the books, the song feels particularly connected to Haymitch’s life in the years following the original trilogy. After enduring unimaginable trauma and witnessing the horrors of the Games firsthand, he slowly begins to find some semblance of peace. Time has passed, but the people he lost remain with him. The memories that were once too painful to speak about are finally becoming something he can carry without being entirely consumed by them.

Kahan sings, “And I draw you out from the edge of my mouth / It feels good to say your name.” The lyrics capture the strange comfort of finally speaking about someone you’ve spent years trying to live without. For Haymitch, that loss extends far beyond Lenore Dove, encompassing his family, his friends, and the people whose lives were taken by the Capitol. Saying their names becomes a way to keep them alive.

In her final moments, Haymitch promises Lenore Dove that he will not let another “sunrise on the reaping.” That promise follows him long after her death, shaping the person he becomes and the choices he makes. When Kahan sings, “I carry you on with me, I promised you / I would, and I do,” the words take on a deeper meaning. Haymitch may not have been able to save the love of his life, but he carries her memory into the fight that eventually helps bring the Games to an end. It takes decades, but his promise never disappears.

Beyond the Arena

The beauty of “Draw You Out” is that you don’t need to know anything about The Hunger Games to connect with it. Beneath the references to Haymitch and Lenore Dove is a deeply human story about grief, memory, and learning to live with the people we’ve lost.

Kahan captures the feeling of being an outsider in the aftermath of trauma, when the world keeps moving even though a part of you remains stuck in the past. Sometimes, healing doesn’t mean moving on or forgetting. Sometimes, it’s as simple as saying someone’s name out loud and allowing yourself to remember them.

Kahan also joins an impressive lineup of artists who have contributed to The Hunger Games soundtracks over the years. From Taylor Swift’s Grammy-winning “Safe & Sound” to Olivia Rodrigo’s fan-favorite “Can’t Catch Me Now,” the franchise has a history of pairing its stories with music that captures their emotional core. Lorde, The Lumineers, Coldplay, and other major artists have also contributed to its musical legacy. With “Draw You Out,” Kahan adds his own distinctive voice to that tradition.

What’s Next?

Kahan is currently taking The Great Divide on its international tour, with stops in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe on the schedule. He’s also been teasing the possibility of a second leg, and I don’t know about you, but I’ll definitely be there.

In the meantime, “Draw You Out” is another reminder of why Kahan’s songwriting resonates with so many listeners. Whether you’re revisiting Haymitch’s tragic love story or simply thinking about someone you wish you could see again, this is a song worth sitting with. Be sure to check it out when The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 20!