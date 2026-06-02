Pick of the Week: Noah Kahan “Doors”

– Lindsay Gould, Music Coordinator

On his career-defining fourth album, The Great Divide, Noah Kahan delivers some of his strongest songwriting to date, including the Pick of the Week, “Doors.” Blending deeply personal lyrics with his signature folk-pop sound, Kahan once again proves why he is the voice of New England.

Behind Closed Doors

“Doors” is one of the standout tracks on Noah Kahan’s The Great Divide, and it’s a song that hit me hard on my first listen. As the second track on the album, it wastes no time diving into the emotional themes that make Noah’s songwriting so compelling: fear, vulnerability, self-sabotage, and the complicated desire to be loved while feeling convinced that love won’t last.

The song centers around the metaphor of locked doors, with Kahan repeatedly showing his partner the doors to his heart without ever letting her open them. It’s a simple image, but it perfectly captures the contradiction at the center of the song. He wants to be understood, wants someone to truly know him, yet he’s terrified of what might happen if they actually do.

Kept Under Lock and Key

One of the most devastating moments comes when Noah asks, “Have you ever shared some closeness, so exposed, to have it spit back by someone?” In a single line, he reveals the source of so much of his fear. The song isn’t just about avoiding intimacy, but about carrying the scars of past hurt and expecting history to repeat itself. Throughout the track, Kahan details the anxious thought patterns that come with that mindset. He hears his partner’s keys and immediately assumes she’s leaving, only to realize she was simply waking up. It’s such a small moment, but it perfectly illustrates how anxiety can turn ordinary situations into imagined disasters.

Breaking Down the Door

Musically, “Doors” is just as powerful as its lyrics. The song opens with an uptempo drum pattern that immediately reminded me of Stick Season favorites like “Dial Drunk” and “All My Love.” There’s a momentum to the track that keeps building, and he has a rare ability to increase the emotional intensity of a song without making it feel forced. By the final chorus, you can hear the fear, frustration, and desperation in his voice.

Songs like “Doors” is what makes Noah Kahan such a special songwriter. This song is raw, heartbreaking, and deeply relatable, and it stands as one of the strongest songs on The Great Divide. It’s a reminder that sometimes the hardest thing isn’t finding someone willing to love you, but it’s finding the courage to let them in.

What’s Next?

With an upcoming international tour, including four highly anticipated nights at Fenway Park, Kahan’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down. Having seen him perform live multiple times, I can confidently say that his songs take on an entirely new life on stage. If “Doors” is any indication of what this next chapter looks like, audiences around the world are in for something special.