Pick of the Week: Noah Kahan “The Great Divide”

– Goonja Basu, Staff Writer

As the first single for Noah Kahan’s upcoming album, The Great Divide, the titular song makes a heartbreaking introduction, weaving an intricate memoir of friendship and abandonment.

Bass in Every Ballad

The feature of Kahan’s music that markedly represents his talent is the story-telling ability, not only through each lyric he carefully writes, but embedded in the rhythm of the song as well. The strong beat represents passionate regret, like a heart beating for the friend that is no longer in his life. The repetition of the chorus reinforces this idea, though the final chorus takes an acoustic tone that ends with reluctant acceptance.

It’s not the first time Kahan has shown struggle or contempt for Christianity, “[arguing] about Jesus, finally found some middle ground” in “Growing Sideways.” With “The Great Divide,” Kahan brings his own relationships into his music, a change from his last album, Stick Season. Where that album looked deeply into himself and reflected on his own personhood, I suspect The Great Divide will follow the themes of this song and bring more of his relationships into light.

Of Nostalgia

The music video perfectly encapsulates the nostalgic emotion of reminiscing on childhood, longing and hope and sadness captured in a film reel. The story of the video follows the progression of the story in the song, a biographical timeline of Kahan and his friend growing up together and growing apart. The ending is an emotional one, Kahan and his friend reuniting in a gas station parking lot.

Apparently, I have heard this song before it came out just a few weeks ago. I don’t quite remember this, but I stood in the crowd of the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California last summer, turned away from the main stage as Kahan sang “The Great Divide” at the back of the pit. I knew even then, though, the ethereal and personal nature of the song was going to stay with me forever.

A Long Time Coming

For months, Kahan has teased fans with snippets of this song, going as far to create a new, secretive TikTok account (@thelastofthebugs) to release pieces of the song in that classic unserious manner of his. He posted an acoustic introduction with the caption, “Heard there was a banjo recession,” even cheekily calling himself “the Jesus Christ looking guy,” which I personally take as a reference to the song.

He proclaims that The Great Divide is “summer’s last sunset,” “the courage to reach out,” “crossing state lines,” “the distance between words,” and “a long shadow.” I don’t know if this song has reached you in a transitional or existential moment in your life, but I know for certain that it’s going to be inspirational. It’s not for me to say whether that’s for the better or worse.

What’s Next?

The Great Divide, the album, releases on April 24, with a consequent North American tour with the equally talented singer, Gigi Perez, opening. At the Grammys recently, Kahan said the vibe of the album will still be “depression. It’s depression with an electric guitar.” Catch two shows at Fenway Park on July 10 and 11, Kahan’s longtime favorite venue — it’s sure to be special.