Pick of the Week: Noah Kahan “Downfall”

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Earlier this year, one of New England’s favorite sons, Noah Kahan, released his fourth studio album, The Great Divide. In what feels like a letter from an old friend, Kahan, through The Great Divide explores feelings of isolation and resentment with friends and lovers. Nowhere across the album is this more prevalent than on “Downfall.”

Hoping For the Worst

What Kahan does exceptionally well on “Downfall” is capture just how selfish love can manifest. Over the course of the song, we learn that Kahan’s lover is moving away to chase her dreams, and while he knows that he can’t stop her, Kahan internally hopes that her plans fail. He sings, “So call me when it goes to shit/ I’ll be keeping the house the way it was.” In that one line alone we understand what Kahan’s major character flaw is not only this song, but across the entire album.

Throughout The Great Divide, Noah Kahan expresses some level of lingering anger for everyone that left him and their hometown. “Downfall” acts as one of the culminations of those feelings. It is not that he wants his partner to fail because he hates them, but it is because he loves them so deeply and feels as if he desperately needs them that he hopes for their failure.

On “Downfall” he paints these beautiful pictures of himself pressing against a door waiting for any noise that could be his partner coming back to him. Along with that are the mentions of roadkill that is left to rot on the side of the road, which to me is meant to represent Kahan and the relationship that his partner is leaving.

Selfish Thoughts

On my first listen of The Great Divide and every listen since, “Downfall” feels like a continuation of multiple of Kahan’s songs in the past. I think of “You’re Gonna Go Far” from his previous album, Stick Season, or his collaboration with Zach Bryan, “Sarah’s Place.” All three see Kahan eventually coming to terms with not being able to hold on to this relationship forever. In the case of “Downfall,” he continues to hope that his partner comes back to him. On “You’re Gonna Go Far,” we see a potentially healthier Noah Kahan reach the conclusion that no matter what he wants the best for his partner.

Dream Team

If, for some reason, when you listen to “Downfall” you feel like you can hear legendary indie-folk artist Justin Vernon, also known as Bon Iver, acting as a backing vocalist, then you are exactly right! The brightness of Kahan’s voice on the chorus mixed with a darker, harsher voice in Vernon gives the song a new weight. The darker tone gives us an even greater ability to understand how truly selfish it is to wish for someone that you love to not achieve their goals for your own purposes.

On top of that stellar backing vocal display, Kahan continues with what he knows best composition wise. In a mix of folk, rock, and country, Kahan elicits emotions of regret in a slow, burning way that only he can.

What’s Next?

If you’ve been anywhere near the music industry over the past couple of years then you already know that there is an entire dragon’s hoard of Noah Kahan songs and features to check out. If you liked “Downfall” as much as we did, be sure to check out more Noah Kahan!