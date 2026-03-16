Pick of the Week: Mumford & Sons “Banjo Song”

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With the release of their newest album, Prizefighter, Mumford & Sons have once again become one of the most talked-about music groups at the moment. With “Banjo Song” specifically, Mumford & Sons gets closer to what made them popular in the beginning of their career, slow, classic urban folk music.

Need Someone

At the beginning of “Banjo Song,” we get this soft intro of a banjo that puts the listener immediately at ease. It gives us space to get lost in the song for a little bit before the lyrics start to paint a picture. After that, the lyrical genius of Mumford & Sons kicks in.

In this song, the singer is asking his partner to call on him whenever they need anything at all. He says, “Will you lay down all the things you’ve done?/ Don’t turn your face around, you can come undone.” He is reassuring them that it is ok to not be perfect around him, and that he loves them more because they are not perfect.

Further in the song, he notes that he himself is just as much of a mess, if not more than, his partner. He says this to give a comparison to his partner. He says, “And hey, I’m a mess myself, but I think/ I could be someone if you need someone.” To show them that their shortcomings are less than his and that he needs them more than they know.

Burning Love

While there is no music video for this song at the moment, the lyric video, in my opinion, is indicative of the kind of love that Mumford & Sons are trying to convey through this song. The lighter being open, and emitting a small flame, to me is supposed to be the love between two people.

The words fade into the fire as well, which shows the lasting nature of their love and the burn, or passion, that they exude.

It is a Banjo

Though it may seem obvious, one of the best parts of this song is the slow banjo playing. The consistent rhythm of it throughout the song gives the listener something to latch onto outside of the lyrics and another element of the song to get lost in. It elevates the storytelling capabilities of the lyrics without distracting the listener from them.

What’s Next?

After listening to “Banjo Song,” the first thing that I would suggest is to listen to Prizefighter if you have not already! There are more songs on that album that give off a similar vibe to “Banjo Song,” and are also Mumford & Sons at their best. They are also playing a show here in Boston in June this summer. Their discography is massive, so there are loads more to check out till then!