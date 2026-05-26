Pick of the Week: Mt. Joy “In the Middle” (ft. Gigi Perez)

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Off of their 2025 album, Hope We Have Fun, Mt. Joy and Gigi Perez have combined to give us the amazing “In the Middle.” This combines groovy folk acoustics with the smooth voice of Perez to make a song so addicting that you won’t ever want to put it down!

Stuck In the Middle

What “In the Middle” does so well is capture the balance of being in love with someone while also wondering how long that love will last. Both of the singers take a different approach to this idea. Perez is more focused on how such a love can exist in the shadow of someone as expressive and bright as her partner. On the other Hand, Matt Quinn, the lead singer in Mt. Joy, focuses on the complexity of how love can feel good and be toxic at the same time.

Perez sings, “In the middle/ Of your rainbow/ It takes so little/ To make my blood flow.” Here, Perez recognizes how beautiful her partner is, comparing them to a rainbow. But also, she recognizes the control that they have over her; the way that they seemingly effortlessly make her obsessed with them.

Contrastingly, Quinn references his lover having a “gun in their head.” He sees that there is something unsettling about their dynamic, but they stay together regardless, because in the end it feels good to them.

Classic Folk Feel

Like I mentioned earlier, this song has a classic folk feel to it, and this can be seen in the lyric video as well.

While the entire video is just one continuous shot of trees and a sky changing color, it still has this classic folk feel to it simply by being in the woods. It contributes to the atmosphere of the song.

Irresistible Sound

What “In the Middle” also has that makes it so great is the classic acoustic sound of Mt. Joy. In my opinion, there is almost no band that can draw out such a rustic sound as Mt. Joy. That along with the smooth voice of Perez makes it second to none.

What’s Next?

On the horizon for Mt. Joy is a trip back to TD Garden later this year. Just like last time, I am positive that this will be a concert you won’t want to miss. Also, in July Perez has two dates at Fenway setup so be sure to get tickets to that as well!.