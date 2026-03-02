Pick of the Week: Momma “Cross Your Heart”

– Ahni Brown Harbin, Staff Writer, Program Coordinator, Staff Writer

Momma is at it again with another earworm of a gritty indie-rock track from the deluxe edition of their most recent album, Welcome to My Blue Sky. The song “Cross Your Heart” shares inspiration with many songs off the album, but has a certain je ne sais quoi that has cemented it on repeat in my headphones.

Blue Sky

Welcome To My Blue Sky, released last April, is heavy with themes of moving on from mistakes and the strength of friendships within the band, but “Cross Your Heart” leans heavily into the inspiration for the album, something that many of the other songs on the album shied away from. With the deluxe release, Momma seems to have released all inhibitions and opened up about the feelings involved in two members of the band cheating on their partners while touring for their last album, Household Name.

While many of the songs on the original version have a focus on the repercussions, “Cross Your Heart” is a provocative look at the heat-of-the-moment feelings that led to the fallout that the rest of the album is spent recovering from.

Rife with the intoxication of forbidden romance and sneaking around with someone, the song’s tone is one of curious exploration and confident desire. Accompanied by Momma’s signature vocal duet between Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten and retro-inspired, grungily filtered guitars, “Cross Your Heart” is a documentation of the heat of the moment and the pull of someone you know you can’t have. The song is also an incredibly strong example of Momma’s style as a band. In this track, they not only showcase exactly where Welcome to My Blue Sky comes from, but also what makes a

Music Video to Die For

The music video for the song is a home-video-inspired look at a night out with the band that makes you feel like you’re a part of their world, perfect for a song so rooted in their lived experiences. You get to see the band wandering the streets, and live in some of the moments that may have led to the bad decisions discussed in the song.

What’s Next?

Do you want more Momma? Well, luckily for us, they are currently on tour and have a date in Boston! Be sure to check out their show on May 13 at Roadrunner, when they open for Courtney Barnett!