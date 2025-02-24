Pick of the Week: Momma “I Want You (Fever)”

By Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

Momma is back with a summer-time yearning song "I Want You (Fever)," their second song on the upcoming album Welcome to My Blue Sky that will be released April 4th! Before you get too excited about the album, let’s dive into "I Want You (Fever)" and how Momma creates their unique sound into something that reminds us of summer youth during these bitter winter months…

Wake Me Up When It’s Summer…

Despite it only being February, Momma whips us right back into their retro-indie sound with "I Want You (Fever)" reminding us of how they can create the illusion of summer with just sound. Truly, this song would be playing non-stop in my car, with all the windows down, as the sun sets at 8 pm; not 5 pm. For me, this is in part of the nostalgic style Momma has crafted within this song. They have those classic indie distorted vocals and are heavy with the guitar throughout the entire song. "I Want You (Fever)" even seems a little more alternative to me than the other song on the album, 'Ohio All The Time’, as they really emphasize the drums and guitar riffs. Overall, it’s a great sound that is upbeat and fun. Maybe I’m really craving summer in Boston but, hey, Momma gives me exactly what I want with this song’s sound.

I Want You (Lyrics)

Just by the title of this song you can tell Momma is experiencing some strong emotions: yearning. There is also this sense of combativeness as they sing the main melody, “Pick up and leave her, I want you, fever.” This song embodies this irrational voice in our heads that tells us exactly what we want but also what others want, as well. It feels as if this song is almost a ‘call out’ for action; to choose love with us rather than this other ‘her’. We feel as if this connection and love is inevitable within the lyrics. Painting this story of ruthlessness all in the name of love and wanting someone for yourself. Truly, peak summer romance, no?

How About a Music Video?

I had a blast watching this music video and reminiscing about what it feels like to wear short sleeves outside, sigh. Anyway, this music video has no narrative attached to it despite the song being a narrative in itself. The music video depicts the band in various locations outside in the summer heat or within a party house of sorts. Mostly, the video is the band performing the song with bright colors and fun editing effects. I really liked the way it’s paced, its vibrance, and the way Momma shines throughout. It looks like they had a blast shooting the music video and that really translates to an audience!