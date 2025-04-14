Pick of the Week: Mk.gee “ROCKMAN”

By Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer
Mk.gee just released a banging new single: “ROCKMAN”! Here we see an exploration of a new alternative sound that represents a fiery message about war—this could be representing love undertones or perhaps something more political. Still, we have that classic essence of Mk.gee while exploring a newer, funkier, sound. This one is a surefire treat!
Keep It Up
The song opens up strong with a funky guitar riff, the song only gets better from there as Mk.gee continues to layer vocals and instruments. Personally, for me, the raw vocal performance from Mk.gee brings this song to a new standard. I love the way his vocals fade seamlessly into each other, creating an almost ethereal feel. This contrasts nicely between the other instruments, like the guitar, that interject harshly throughout. Still, I can feel that classic Mk.gee vocal performance here with the rawness and emotion he brings to each of his songs.
Continuing, there is a sense of unhinged and randomness, as if Mk.gee is free-styling this song. As a listener we can tell he’s having fun experimenting, turning simple lyrics into something more. It feels incredibly refreshing; he does this on purpose. Mk.gee is very strategic in his messaging and mixing of the song, even though it may feel random. I encourage you to give it a listen and try to discern the meaning behind the madness.
You Started A War!
When looking at the lyrics on face value we see the repetition of the lines “Oh, you can laugh it off but you started a war.” It feels as if Mk.gee is calling out a specific person within his life. He continues, almost addressing this person, “Honey, look into my eyes, whenever I feel I need you tonight.” There is this romantic sense to this madness, but I would argue there is also a sense of escapism. It feels as if all these thoughts are circling around Mk.gee’s head, searching for solutions or transcendence into peace. One point in the song you can hear video-game-like-gun-noises and a bald eagle screech. To me, both of these things represent an American essence.
Despite whether it’s a call out of America or a lover, or both, I want to highlight the craftsmanship of this song. I can really hear the passion and talent Mk.gee has when creating music, whether producing or singing or playing the guitar. It shines in this song especially, as the chaos forms a storyline that the listener can decide and reflect upon. Truly, this song can be a good one to bop your head to or try to break down and dissect, making it limitless.
ROCK(WERS)
I hope you can see Mk.gee for the talent that he is, as he experiments and creates with no limits in sight. Be on the lookout for more singles, and perhaps a new album or LP? I guess we’ll have to find out. Mk.gee will also be performing at Lollapalooza, where he is sure to rock the night away. With that being said, remember to stream “ROCKMAN” on any platform and/or you can also check out some of Mk.gee’s older stuff by listening to his 2024 album Two Star & The Dream Police. Happy listening!