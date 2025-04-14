Pick of the Week: Mk.gee “ROCKMAN”

By Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

Mk.gee just released a banging new single: “ROCKMAN”! Here we see an exploration of a new alternative sound that represents a fiery message about war—this could be representing love undertones or perhaps something more political. Still, we have that classic essence of Mk.gee while exploring a newer, funkier, sound. This one is a surefire treat!

Keep It Up

The song opens up strong with a funky guitar riff, the song only gets better from there as Mk.gee continues to layer vocals and instruments. Personally, for me, the raw vocal performance from Mk.gee brings this song to a new standard. I love the way his vocals fade seamlessly into each other, creating an almost ethereal feel. This contrasts nicely between the other instruments, like the guitar, that interject harshly throughout. Still, I can feel that classic Mk.gee vocal performance here with the rawness and emotion he brings to each of his songs.

Continuing, there is a sense of unhinged and randomness, as if Mk.gee is free-styling this song. As a listener we can tell he’s having fun experimenting, turning simple lyrics into something more. It feels incredibly refreshing; he does this on purpose. Mk.gee is very strategic in his messaging and mixing of the song, even though it may feel random. I encourage you to give it a listen and try to discern the meaning behind the madness.

You Started A War!

When looking at the lyrics on face value we see the repetition of the lines “Oh, you can laugh it off but you started a war.” It feels as if Mk.gee is calling out a specific person within his life. He continues, almost addressing this person, “Honey, look into my eyes, whenever I feel I need you tonight.” There is this romantic sense to this madness, but I would argue there is also a sense of escapism. It feels as if all these thoughts are circling around Mk.gee’s head, searching for solutions or transcendence into peace. One point in the song you can hear video-game-like-gun-noises and a bald eagle screech. To me, both of these things represent an American essence.