Show Review: Mk.gee

MK.GEE TAKES THE STAGE

In the short break between SEES00000 and Mk.gee’s sets, fans were completely restless. When Mk.gee walked on the stage, even through complete darkness fans erupted in screams. Adorned with his guitar and his iconic blonde hair, Mk.gee opened with “New Low”, the opening track of his most recent album Two Star & The Dream Police, which was released this past February. The crowd was elated, screaming along every word, and jumping through the flashing lights. The lighting on stage only added to the excitement. There were two spotlights beaming from behind Mk.gee and his guitarist, who was standing behind him. From the crowd, he looked celestial, and many fans were surely having otherworldly experiences. He played many songs off of Two Star & The Dream Police back to back, not allowing the crowd a chance to recover before their next favorite song came on. This was one of those rare performances where the crowd’s energy only heightened with each song, even at times when I thought they had reached their peak. He slowed it down for a song off of one of his earlier albums, and then took fans on a wild ride.

CANDY! AGAIN!

Mk.gee’s song “Candy” has become increasingly popular among fans, specifically from Mk.gee’s habit of playing it multiple times over during his live performances. Boston was no exception to this. To the crowd’s delight, Mk.gee did not shy away from the angelic guitar riffs of “Candy”. The final number is somewhere around 3 or 4, but I will honestly tell you that I lost count. Nevertheless, the fans were more excited each time, and it was definitely a highlight of this show.