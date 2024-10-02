Show Review: Mk.gee

By Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator
Artists: Mk.gee, SEES00000
Venue: House of Blues
When: Thursday, September 26
SEES00000 GEARS UP THE CROWD
Fans gathered for hours in the rain outside the House of Blues, eager for the moment when Mk.gee took the stage. The venue was packed like I had never seen it before, the fans all thrilled for the night ahead of them. Surprisingly, their excitement didn’t stop them from enjoying SEES00000’s killer opening set. SEES00000 is a DJ, who has joined Mk.gee on his tour throughout the U.S. in Canada. The two make an unsuspecting pair, yet SEES00000 proved to be exactly what the crowd needed to pump them up before the big event. He took the stage in a flash, walking on amidst a screaming crowd, and went straight for his DJ controller. His beats started off slow, and gradually increased until everyone in the room was dancing. The lights were flashing to the beat of his set, and there wasn’t a single still person in the crowd. People in the pit were jumping up and down, waving their hands in the air, and smiling ear to ear while SEES00000 brought the beats. By the time he was done, the fans were jumping out of their (metaphorical) seats, ready for a great show.
MK.GEE TAKES THE STAGE
In the short break between SEES00000 and Mk.gee’s sets, fans were completely restless. When Mk.gee walked on the stage, even through complete darkness fans erupted in screams. Adorned with his guitar and his iconic blonde hair, Mk.gee opened with “New Low”, the opening track of his most recent album Two Star & The Dream Police, which was released this past February. The crowd was elated, screaming along every word, and jumping through the flashing lights. The lighting on stage only added to the excitement. There were two spotlights beaming from behind Mk.gee and his guitarist, who was standing behind him. From the crowd, he looked celestial, and many fans were surely having otherworldly experiences. He played many songs off of Two Star & The Dream Police back to back, not allowing the crowd a chance to recover before their next favorite song came on. This was one of those rare performances where the crowd’s energy only heightened with each song, even at times when I thought they had reached their peak. He slowed it down for a song off of one of his earlier albums, and then took fans on a wild ride.
CANDY! AGAIN!
Mk.gee’s song “Candy” has become increasingly popular among fans, specifically from Mk.gee’s habit of playing it multiple times over during his live performances. Boston was no exception to this. To the crowd’s delight, Mk.gee did not shy away from the angelic guitar riffs of “Candy”. The final number is somewhere around 3 or 4, but I will honestly tell you that I lost count. Nevertheless, the fans were more excited each time, and it was definitely a highlight of this show.
FANS GET A “LITTLE BIT MORE”
After “Are You Looking Up” the single and our current favorite here at WERS, Mk.gee left the stage in a flash. However, this intense crowd was not taking no for an answer. Personally I think Mk.gee always had an encore up his sleeve, but I think I can safely say that even if he didn’t, this crowd would have demanded one. After what felt like ten minutes of nonstop cheering and chanting for an encore, Mk.gee took the stage for the last time for two more songs, and fans went home happier than ever. Even as they poured out of the venue, and made the trek to Kenmore to ride the Green Line back home, the energy was palpable, and never died. In fact, each member of the audience got to take home a piece of it with them, and that’s something very special, and certainly always the sign of a very good show.