Pick of the Week: Junior Varsity “New York”

By Emma D’Addabbo, Staff Writer
Have you ever wanted to be the main character and walk around a chaotic city, with music pumping through your headphones, the wind messing with your hair, hands in your pockets? Well I have the song for you! Junior Varsity is onto something with their song, "New York." It’s the kind of song that feels both personal yet universal, evoking the quiet intensity of late-night reflections and the energy of chasing something much greater.
Fresh Start
This trio group used to only be a duo consisting of Greg Varteresian and Zach Michel. These two made the bands first two EPs Junior Varsity and SIDE B, at the time having a more punk-rock vibe to their songs. This band has really hit the entire feel of the early 2000s summarized into one EP.
However, in 2024, came the group's new addition: Brooke Danaher. The combination of both their vocals add so much to the vibes of the band, giving them more of a Paramore-esque feeling. With their new EP– My Star– released in November, they have so many instant classics, especially "My Star" and "Give My Heart," these songs are musts that should be added to your playlist immediately!
Lyrics That Last
The upbeat instrumentals on "New York" give the vibes of driving late in the car, windows down, wind blowing in your hair on a summer night. The rhythm along with its melody brings the spirit to the song, however, the overall tone to the song is more somber feel. The drums add to the chaotic adventures that one would experience in a wild city like New York. Junior Varsity’s vocals, on the other hand, brings fragility and adds vulnerability to the theme of trying to figure out one's thoughts. Yet, these factors are like a car and the lyrics are the engine, you can’t proceed to drive without the engine.
These lyrics explore a conversation between two people: one is confused by the other's mixed signals, while the other is consumed by longing. The person questioning repeatedly says, "you say you don't want it," which leaves them uncertain about how the other feels and about the future of their relationship because actions speak louder than words. Throughout the song, the person sending mixed signals highlights aspects of their situationship’s features, like mentioning "pretty face, little star," suggesting a sense of need but no intention to act on it."New York" captures a vague yet relatable take on modern love, while also serving as a chill song, perfect for listening with friends!
Coming Up
An easy way to keep up with the band is through their webpage on Mellomanic, or by their Instagram. In September 2025, Junior Varsity will be playing at the Shaky Knees Festival in Georgia, alongside bands like Soft Play and The All-American Rejects. Hope to see you there!