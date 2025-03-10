Pick of the Week: Junior Varsity “New York”

By Emma D’Addabbo, Staff Writer

Have you ever wanted to be the main character and walk around a chaotic city, with music pumping through your headphones, the wind messing with your hair, hands in your pockets? Well I have the song for you! Junior Varsity is onto something with their song, "New York." It’s the kind of song that feels both personal yet universal, evoking the quiet intensity of late-night reflections and the energy of chasing something much greater.

Fresh Start

This trio group used to only be a duo consisting of Greg Varteresian and Zach Michel. These two made the bands first two EPs Junior Varsity and SIDE B, at the time having a more punk-rock vibe to their songs. This band has really hit the entire feel of the early 2000s summarized into one EP.

However, in 2024, came the group's new addition: Brooke Danaher. The combination of both their vocals add so much to the vibes of the band, giving them more of a Paramore-esque feeling. With their new EP– My Star– released in November, they have so many instant classics, especially "My Star" and "Give My Heart," these songs are musts that should be added to your playlist immediately!