Pick of the Week: Haute & Freddy “Dance The Pain Away”

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“Dance The Pain Away” by Haute & Freddy is exactly as the title would suggest. The song is infectiously up beat, while also hiding the pain that lies within the lyrics. Teased originally in 2025, “Dance The Pain Away” is the perfect introduction to Haute & Freddy!

Dance It Off

One of the best parts of “Dance The Pain Away” is the message within the song. It is easy to get lost in. While you have the blasting drums and whooping bassline, the lyrics hold the meaning of the song together through it all. The song itself reflects the name.

Throughout, Michelle Buzz, the vocalist, sings about the struggle of trying to live a “normal life.” She sings about sitting in your car trying to make sense of it all, which for me is one of the most human experiences ever. Then while that lyric is being sung, the instrumental in the background kicks in to be almost a nauseating up beat tempo that juxtaposes the lyrics, to further the point Buzz is trying to make.

She sings, “For once in your life, oh, don’t run away,” which reminds the listener to allow themselves to experience [ain, joy, sadness without worrying about trying to hold up appearances. It serves as a reminder to not try to “dance the pain away” and face your hardships no matter what they be.

Equally Fun

When listening to this song, try to imagine the most extravagant music video ever. Now, triple the color and pop of the video and you have the video for “Dance The Pain Away.” This music video is more fun than I could have asked for.

Michelle Buzz and co. are dressed in an assortment of dresses from different time periods, and as dancers in the studio, as the song implies, “dancing the pain away.”

Fun Sound

The best part of this song, for me, is its composition. I think that the booming nature of the song enhances the lyrics. It makes you pay attention to what is being said even more, or sometimes even less, which I think is very much intentional.

What’s Next

If you want more Haute & Freddy, have no fear because their debut album, Big Disgrace, released earlier this year. Also, they are playing a show in Boston later this year, so if you are interested be sure to grab tickets while they are still available!