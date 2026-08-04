Pick of the Week: Caroline Rose “Yip Yip Yow”

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Surprisingly, for me, one of my favorite songs that I have heard this summer has been “Yip Yip Yow” by Caroline Rose. It has everything you could ever want, with a slamming guitar riff, whooping drums and a kind of upbeat energy that you always associate with summer!

Rush of Sound

To me, “Yip Yip Yow” feels like an overload of sound in the best way possible. There are the underlying vocals of Rose in the chorus, the guitar riff that is completely in your face, and so much more that bring this song to life. The meaning of the song could be anything, but, as I said, to me, the most important part is not the lyrics, but the composition of the song.

On the meaning, Rose makes a commentary on prioritizing your own personal freedom in life. By making this comparison through the phrase “yip yip yow,” Rose doesn’t highlight one way of living, but encapsulates them all by leaving it unnamed. This goes along with the tempo of the song, because it feels like a kind of freedom, or a search for freedom.

Escaping Yourself

The music video for “Yip Yip Yow” is just as chaotic as the song itself. Featuring Rose seemingly in every situation possible, the music video gets closer to the message that the song is trying to convey.

In this video, we see many different versions of Caroline Rose, and in each she is doing what she wants to do unbothered by other people. To me, I think that it is supposed to be indicative of there being multiple ways to express yourself or be true to yourself. All versions of Rose in the video are valid in their own way, just like the song is saying.

Frantic Energy

This song is filled with energy. From the guitar riff to the vocals it is impossible to sit still while listening to it. To me, it almost feels like a song that would be in a montage in a movie. Every aspect of it is designed to make you feel that frantic energy in the song and it becomes infectious in a way.

What’s Next?

There are a myriad of different songs by Caroline Rose to listen to if you enjoyed “Yip Yip Yow.” In her discography, there is no shortage of upbeat songs just like this one, or completely different vibes all together. Be sure to check more out!