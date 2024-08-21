Pick of the Week: Baby Blue Movie

By Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

“Baby Blue Movie” is the third single of Cigarettes After Sex’s newly released third album X’s. The band has returned for their third album better than ever, with the same dreamlike melodies that fans know and love.

DIVING INTO THE SOUND OF “BABY BLUE MOVIE”

“Baby Blue Movie” is your classic Cigarettes After Sex hit. It flows seamlessly between the dream-like instrumentals and soft, whisper-like vocals of lead singer Gabriel Gonzales. Gonzales voice comes in clear, but still soft and airy, in line with the instrumentals. His voice toggles back and forth, almost like an echo, trailing off at the end of his sentences. The song is constantly traveling back and forth, through instrumentals, vocals, and the echoing background. It takes the listener for a ride, and doesn’t stop moving once it’s started, until it fades out in the end. This is the kind of song you could play on loop for hours and never tire of, because of the seamless instrumentals that float around in the background.

“Baby Blue Movie” was the last single to be released off of the band’s third album X’s, alongside “Tejano Blue” and “Dark Vacay”. The ten song album was released on July 12th, and is full of ethereal melodies like the ones heard in “Baby Blue Movie”. It stands true as a full body of work, with all of the songs fitting together perfectly. This is something that fans love most about the band; their ambient pop is reliable and comforting. You never know exactly what you’re going to get, but you know that you’re gonna love it.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR CIGARETTES AFTER SEX?

Following the release of their album X’s, Cigarettes after Sex will be touring across the globe throughout the fall and early 2025. They will be stopping in Boston in a few weeks, playing a show at TD Garden on September 4th.