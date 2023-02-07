Pick of the Week: Boygenius “True Blue”

By Kathia Dawson, Staff Writer

“It feels good to be known so well…” -Lucy Dacus, True Blue

THE PERSONIFICATION OF A HUG

“True Blue,” is a track about loyalty and real love-- the type of love where someone knows you better than you know yourself. This song can be a love song about anyone, a family member, friend, or lover. If a song could personify a hug, this would be the song. Its heartwarming lyrics will definitely keep you warm this winter.

SO, WHO IS BOYGENIUS?

This female-led indie-rock band includes Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, and Phoebe Bridgers. 3 amazing solo artists from Mechanicsville, Virginia, Germantown, Tennessee, and Pasadena, California respectively.

All three artists have their own solo careers and focus mainly on the indie genre.

The idea for the band came from the three musicians’ genuine friendship and admiration for each other’s work. The bandmates genuine care and love for each other have helped each become even better artists.

“We’re obsessed with each other. I like myself better around them.” said Bridgers said in an interview with Rolling Stone.

boygenius got together in 2018. However, Dacus and Baker knew each other for years after Dacus opened for Baker in D.C. The two bonded over their southern upbringing and kept in touch over email, recommending books to each other and asking for advice.

The name boygenius is a reference to the misogynistic idea that women should be listeners not talkers. A “boy genius” is someone who has been told that their ideas are genius throughout their whole life.” Phoebe Bridgers said in an interview with Vogue. It’s a jab at all the arrogant men in the world who are consistently being praised.

The supergroup released "True Blue" along with "$20" and "Emily I'm Sorry" to that teases their latest album which is set to go out in march. boygenius announced there will be an American tour in the spring of 2023. They’ll be in Boston on June 18, 2023 at Suffolk Downs.