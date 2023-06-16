New Music Spaces to Check Out Around Boston

617 Day isn’t just about celebrating local music; we’re also proud to celebrate some of the businesses that make Boston’s area code so great! We decided to highlight four of the newest and most exciting music spaces around the city. From a brand new stage in the Common to the first record store Beacon Hill has seen in four decades, we’re excited to explore these ways in which Boston’s music scene has bloomed.

Deep Cuts

A deli, brewery and venue all in one, Deep Cuts fills the niche for sandwich and music lovers alike. Deep Cuts just opened in their new spot in Medford Square on May 20th.

Co-Founder Ian McGregor says that the concept for Deep Cuts all started in his time working at the Great Scott music venue in Boston, running a monthly event called “Treat Yo Self: Creative Industry Night.” The night consisted of live music, art, and food. Deep Cuts, then, has grabbed that same idea and transformed it into a permanent space for the community.

The venue is 240-capacity and all-ages, making it a great family-friendly outing. Shows are announced on Deep Cuts’ Facebook and Instagram.

Deep Cuts is located at 21 Main Street in Medford. You can pay it a visit until late at night Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays (open 11 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 p.m.-11 p.m., and 4 p.m.-11 p.m. respectively). Or, visit and grab lunch on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Music Research Library

The Music Research Library’s Facebook page describes it as “Beacon Hill’s HQ of progressive sounds.” The owners, Zachary Warf and Vasili Kochura, pride themselves for constantly keeping up with their musical knowledge, hence the record shop’s name. Its March 1st opening marked the first time a record store has been in business in Beacon Hill in more than 40 years.

As for what you can find there, owners Warf and Kochura say, “We specialize in the many composers, artists, and groups who are undersung, underground and usually undiscovered by many. Particularly in areas known as jazz, progressive, psychedelic, avant garde, hip hop and rap, as well as the many national musics across the world. However we have tons of ‘essential and classic’ records that all should know and appreciate.”

On their recent opening, they wrote, ”We are thrilled to be here in Boston after 6 great years in Providence. We were eyeing this lovely corner spot and decided to make our mark, expand our horizons and our visibility.”

Its “a place to come together to discuss, discover, and appreciate all that is music,” said the owners in sum.

The Music Research Library is located at 42 Joy St., Beacon Hill and is open Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

UnCommon Stage

In the heart of the city, the Boston Common now boasts an exciting new space for live music performances— the UnCommon Stage. The 400-capacity space is not only a place to catch talent, but also a place to enjoy food and refreshments, as it incorporates a beer garden from Trillium Brewing Company and food from Taqueria El Barrio.

UnCommon Stage is a partnership between Emerson College, the City of Boston and Trillium. WERS is proud to be one of the stage’s community curators, among Boston Art & Music Soul (BAMS) Festival, Departure Arts and Carl Lavin.

The outdoor gathering space’s opening night took place on May 4th. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu as well as representatives from the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, Trillium Brewing Co. and Emerson College.

On their Facebook page, Trillium Brewing Company wrote that the UnCommon Stage “bring[s] together local businesses, while highlighting the talented artists and rich culture of our city.” In addition to performances from local musicians, the space plans to feature events such as comedy shows and book readings.

UnCommon Stage is a seasonal attraction, open from May through November, and hopefully one that will come back bigger and better from year to year. Find the stage at the corner of the common where Boylston and Tremont Streets intersect. The beer garden is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A great time to check out the UnCommon stage, weather-permitting, is this Saturday, June 17th— WERS’ 617 Day celebration. Join us between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. for an amazing lineup of local talent in America’s oldest park!

The Stage at Suffolk Downs

Where horses once tramped on the racetrack, some of the most exciting names in music will soon perform on stage. The Stage at Suffolk Downs, which served as a horse racetrack from 1935 to 2019, is The Bowery Presents latest venture. It’s the music group’s first open-air music venue.

Senior Vice President of the Bowery Presents, Josh Bhatti, spoke on the venue’s approaching opening: “Beginning with the friendliest staff and a wonderful grass-filled, open-air summertime experience, The Stage at Suffolk Downs is set to join Roadrunner and The Sinclair as beloved concert venues in Greater Boston, delivering on our commitment to keep the music first.”

The Re:SET Music Festival will be the first event to kick off what is sure to be a long and successful run of shows at the new Stage at Suffolk Downs. The festival, which will take place Friday, June 16th through Sunday, June 18th, has an impressive lineup of artists including Steve Lacy, LCD Soundsystem, Clairo and Boygenius. This isn’t the first time live music has come to the historic racetrack, however; the Beatles were actually the first act to hit the stage there in 1966.

The plans for Suffolk Downs transformation don’t stop here. The music venue is just one part of a larger reimagining which may include office, retail, hotel and residential space.

Suffolk Downs is located at 525 McClellan Highway in East Boston. Its 186,000-square-foot landscape can fit up 8,500 concertgoers.