Playlist: New Discoveries 11/29

WILCO — “A LIFETIME TO FIND”

Wilco has a plethora of wonderful and warm sounding songs, many perfect for the impending stick season, but “A Lifetime to Find” is one that is sure to stick with us for a lifetime. The track comes off of their most recent album, Cruel Country. Perfected with cozy sounding guitar strokes and a catchy beat that’s sure to get any foot tapping, it’s one we just want to keep listening to. What’s even better about the “A Lifetime To Find” is that the music video has a local tie, having been filmed in North Adams, Massachusetts!

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

YO LA TENGO — “FALLOUT”

Yo La Tengo’s new single “Fallout” explores the want to remove yourself from Earthly responsibilities. The band explores concepts of wanting to escape your problems, the stress of the world, and the desperate need to fall back onto something or someone. The single explores these deep themes with a soundtrack of flowy guitar riffs contrasted by a stark rhythm section. The single was released after announcing their upcoming 2023 album This Stupid World to the public. Yo La Tengo invites the listener to “fall out of time with [them],” inviting us to escape from our stressors and unwind with beautiful music.

- Cate Cianci, Staff Writer

ANDREW MCMAHON IN THE WILDERNESS – “SKYWRITING”

Indie-pop singer Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness wants to, “risk it all,” and, “spend [his] days and nights and [his] whole life skywriting.” His new single “Skywriting” “takes flight with a propulsive beat, lush synths and pounding piano,” according to Nettwerk. He explains, “When I think about the act of skywriting it really is a perfect metaphor, not just for creating but for living. It’s a big gesture to own a place in the clouds even if it’s just for a moment.” His upbeat song lifts listeners’ moods to “skywrite” like Andrew McManon in the Wilderness.

- Mina Rose Morales, Staff Writer

Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some new songs you can't miss. For even more new releases, listen to All New From 8-9 every evening on 88.9

