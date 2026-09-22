New Discoveries: This is Lorelei “The Kid With the Crown”

– Lal Oksuz, Staff Writer

Following the resounding success of his debut album, “Box for Buddy, Box for Star” (which has now been released in a super deluxe version in dialogue with Jeff Tweedy, Waxahatchee, Hayley Williams, Snail Mail, and other musical talents), Nate Amos continues to broaden his sonic range through his newest bluegrass-inspired piece, “The Singer in My Band”, which was released on September 11.

A Wandering Mind

“The Kid With the Crown” was released on September 9th as the final leading single following the album rollout. Nate Amos, in an interview with FADER, describes his works as short stories, and I’ve become very fond of that description of his works, especially when placed in the narrative of his final leading single. “The Kid With the Crown” entails a narrative sewn around fragments of memories that the narrator attempts to reclaim around an individual, Buddy, who is partially devoid of a detailed characterization.

Buddy’s name, in the context of the song, occupies as much space as a simple noun would on a lyric sheet—passive, wandering within the song itself—making for an impersonally personal piece from Amos. The song itself discusses themes of an unaddressed tension between promises and distrust and the contradicting narratives regarding a past connection. Amos has stated that most of the songs for his album, including “The Kid With the Crown”, were written in this state of passivity while traveling on tour.

“Go Nate!”

The music video pulls the audience into the scene of a populated auto racing track, which contributes to the worldbuilding of the album alongside the lyrics included in this single: “Buddy, you were fast, yeah, you passed me and never looked back …”

Does the Melody Bruise?

Besides Nate Amos’s vocals and twangy multi-instrumental talent, which grants this single the sonic likeness of Alex G and Stephen Malkmus, his father, Bob Amos, and sister, Sarah Amos, were also credited as contributors on his latest album.

Luckily for us, Amos has no goals of being elusive regarding his musical talent. This is Lorelei will be performing at the Royale on November 2nd!