New Discoveries: Blondshell “Heart Has to Work So Hard”

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Blondshell with her new song “Heart Has to Work So Hard” has captured what a one-sided relationship looks and feels like. It is loud, messy, and completely detrimental to your mental health.

Working for Love

At the crux of this song is the line, “My heart has to work so hard.” In every aspect of the relationship that Blondshell is describing, her partner makes her feel less than, or inadequate. She has to keep on tirelessly working to make sure that she can still love them, or else they will fall apart. They tell her that she is brave only to undermine that comment later on, everything that they say to her is used to bring her down in some way.

Outside of the lyrics, my favorite part of the song is how loud it is. That may sound like a given, but with the lyrics it makes the song feel much more raw. It makes it feel like we are actively trying to work for our partner’s love and approval. The shoegazey and grunge feel to it gives it an edge that is filled with angst and anxiety.

Who Is Blondshell?

Blondshell is a rising star in the indie rock world. Straight from New York, where so many of the best musicians ever have made a name for themselves, she has been making music under the name Blondshell since 2023. Her music, just like “Heart Has to Work So Hard,” has always been loud and in your face.

One of my favorite parts of her music is that she does not try to hide what she is feeling. Her lyrics are raw and force you to feel the weight of her emotions. To me, it reminds me of a quote by NBA player Victor Wembanyama, “I refuse to carry the burden of hiding my emotions.”

What’s Next?

There is so much more Blondshell that you can listen to at just the click of a button! With burgeoning stars like this, it is always good to get onto the train as early as possible, and take this New Discoveries as your sign to get on the Blondshell hype train!