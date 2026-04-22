New Discoveries: Spacey Jane “Do You Really Love Her”

– Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer

Australian indie-pop band Spacey Jane released their new song, “Do You Really Love Her,” on March 13, and I’ve had it on repeat ever since. The single leans into a hazy, echo-filled indie style reminiscent of the 80s, with soft synths and dreamy production. The intro especially has a similar feeling to “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” but with a brighter, more modern energy that reminds me of Dayglow.

The Little Things That Hurt The Most

Sometimes it’s not the big dramatic moments, but the small stuff that hits the hardest. This song lives in those details: trying to call someone late at night, sitting in a movie theater with snacks in your hand and an empty seat next to you that was meant for someone else. Reaching out without thinking, like muscle memory, and realizing there is no one there anymore.

That’s what makes the chorus land so hard. The feeling of missing someone is not just emotional here, it’s physical. You can feel the empty space next to you, calling you attention and taking up every thought and detail in your mind.

More Memory Than Reality

The music video takes this feeling and makes it even more surreal. It’s set in an old school movie theater with warm lighting, worn carpets, and that slightly uncomfortable vintage feel. There’s a guy, lead singer and guitarist Caleb Harper, in a tux stumbling through the halls, clearly hurt and barely holding it together.

The movie theater feels like a metaphor for the empty space your partner leaves when a relationship is over; nothing is left but the videos of memories replaying in your head that you can perfectly picture, but cannot actually reach.

What’s next?

If you have listened to some of their bigger hits, such as “Booster Seat” or “Lots of Nothing,” you already know how good Spacey Janes is at making songs that stick with you. They’re also opening for one of my favorite bands, Flipturn, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on June 4. Make sure to grab your tickets because you’re not going to want to miss it.