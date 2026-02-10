New Discoveries: A$AP Rocky “PUNK ROCKY”

–Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer

A$AP Rocky is officially back. The Harlem native just dropped his new single, “Punk Rocky,” a genre-blending track that signals the arrival of his fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, released on January 16. It’s his first full-length project since 2018.

The Return of Pretty Flacko

At 37 years old, the rapper, producer and actor continues to evolve: pulling from experimental production, psychedelic rock and alternative hip-hop influences. “Punk Rocky” peaked at number 56 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and is the perfect addition to the other tracks on the album featuring collaborations with artists like Tyler, the Creator and Doechii. Add in a recent SNL performance and life with Rihanna and their three children (including a baby girl born in September 2025), and Rocky continues to expand his world without losing his creative edge.

Punk Feelings, Rap Problems

If you listen closely, the very first second of “Punk Rocky” might sound familiar. The opening feels melodically similar to the first verse of blink-182’s “All the Small Things.” Whether intentional or not, the interpolation feeds perfectly into the song’s punk sound. Lyrically, Rocky leans into familiar territory: insecurity in relationships, emotional distance and the not-so-successful coping mechanisms that follow when things fall apart. What really stands out, though, is the production. The echo-heavy vocals paired with punchy, crisp drums give the song a hazy, late-night feel. Fans of his 2018 single “Sundress” will recognize the sonic similarities.

“Punk Rocky” steps away from his usual trap-heavy sound and into something more genre-fluid. While Rocky keeps one foot planted in rap, the song leans toward alternative hip-hop and post-punk revival, blending spoken verses with a rock-forward atmosphere. Rocky doesn’t abandon rapping—he reshapes it, letting the production breathe and the mood take center stage.

Winona Ryder Was Not on My Bingo Card

The music video for “Punk Rocky” is just as bold as the song itself. Directed by Rocky alongside Folkert Verdoorn and Simon Becks, the video stars Winona Ryder and features guest appearances from Thundercat, Danny Elfman and A$AP Nast—becuase why not?

It opens with a chaotic, sweaty garage-band concert that’s promptly shut down by the police, leading to mass arrests of partygoers, Rocky included. What follows is pure spectacle: the group being marched through the station, striking impossibly cool mugshots, and fully leaning into the absurdity of it all.

It’s funny, over-the-top, self-aware and unapologetically meta. The whole thing feels cinematic and a little ridiculous in the best way possible. Even if the song hasn’t fully hooked you yet, the video alone is worth your time.

What Comes Next?

Rocky isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The Don’t Be Dumb tour kicks off May 27 in Chicago, with a stop in Boston on June 2 at TD Garden. If “Punk Rocky” is a preview of the era we’re entering, fans can expect a live show that’s loud, unpredictable and probably a little unhinged.

And honestly? That’s exactly what we want.