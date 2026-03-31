New Discoveries: Holly Humberstone “To Love Somebody”

– Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

Finding Silver Linings

Back for her third album, Cruel World, Holly Humberstone brings her dreamy, indie pop sound to “To Love Somebody,” a fun ballad about loving, losing, and being human. She explores the risks of falling in love, and the silver linings of knowing that the experience is deeply human, and will all work out in the end, no matter how it feels in the moment.

The song’s music video explores gothic themes, depicting Humberstone in an eerie, Victorian house alongside a Frankenstein-like monster. At first, Humberstone fears the creature and hides from him. Throughout the course of the video, she warms up to him, eventually befriending and dancing alongside him. This video, much like the many fairytales it borrows from, depicts the fear that comes with falling in love, and the reward of doing it anyway.

Who Is Holly Humberstone?

Holly Humberstone is an English indie rock/pop artist from Nottingham who has toured with artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Fender, Girl in Red, and Lewis Capaldi. She started making music in 2020 and has put out two albums since then, with her third, Cruel World, coming out next week on April 10th. Her music melds bedroom pop and indie rock melodies with dynamic lyrics and experimental sounds.

Tour

Following the upcoming release of her third album, Holly Humberstone is hitting the road on a world. Luckily for us, she’s stopping at Paradise Rock Club on June 3rd. I caught her opening for Olivia Rodrigo in 2022, and would definitely recommend catching her if you can!