CAAMP - “BELIEVE”

Starting with the crisp snap of a can opening, Caamp bursts into their warm, optimistic new song “Believe.” The song keeps time with a steady sharp drum beat that grounds the song and guitars that are heavy, yet laid back and sway with you. Even just musically, the song feels settled into and comfortable, allowing the band the ability to rock out a bit and celebrate. Caamp takes your hand and guides you through the tune repeating their mantra “I believe in you, baby, and I'll always be around.” The whole feel of this tune is safe and calm and makes you feel like better times are soon to come. Caamp’s upcoming record Lavender Days is set to come out on June 24th.

- Meghan Hockridge, Program Coordinator

MOMMA - “ROCKSTAR”

Brooklyn-based indie duo Momma revitalize 90s rock on their new single “Rockstar.” The song’s self-aware lyrics playfully call Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten, the band’s two frontwomen, “hot shots” and “rock stars.” In an interview with Fader, Weingarten revealed the inspiration behind the song’s lightheartedness: "Etta [Friedman] and I wanted to write a song about making it big, and becoming rockstars. We didn’t want to take anything too seriously, lyrically or musically.”

On “Rockstar,” Friedman and Weingarten’s soft vocals blend seamlessly. When these vocals are layered over the band’s aggressive 90s-inspired guitars, an unconventional and electrifying melodic contrast is born. The duo recently signed to Polyvinyl Records, and they will join fellow indie artist Snail Mail on her U.S. tour in April including a show at the Royale in Boston on April 8th.

- Claire Dunham, Staff Writer

FATHER JOHN MISTY - “GOODBYE MR. BLUE”

Father John Misty teases us once again with a single from his upcoming album Chloë and the Next 20th Century. “Goodbye Mr. Blue” is both ballad-like and acoustic sounding with the addition of beautiful strings. The song also features his signature odd and very specific lyrical writing style. This time he croons about the loss of a cat and a relationship; an interesting pairing, but it makes for an enthralling story. “Goodbye Mr. Blue” is an amazing peek at what’s to come— it makes us super excited to say “hello” to his upcoming album!

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

