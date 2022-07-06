Playlist: New Discoveries 7/5

KING PRINCESS – “CURSED”

“Toxic friendship anthem.” These are the words pop singer-songwriter King Princess uses to describe their song “Cursed” when they were interviewed by Rolling Stone. Their new album Hold On Baby will be released this summer by June 29th. "Cursed" comes as the second song from this yet-to-be-released album.

With dreamy, intimate vocals; a semi-soft guitar; and drums adding a toughness to the song, King Princess delivers their message. They sing, “Oh, ‘cause it’s a curse to be your friend.” Then add, “Yeah and it’s a curse to be alone,” ending with the line, “I miss you more the more I grow.” Indeed, King Princess’ toxic friendship anthem shows it’s a curse to be the subject’s friend.

- Mina Rose Morales, Staff Writer

YOUNG THE GIANT – “WAKE UP”

Young the Giant is finally back with new music, for the first time in almost three years! Their new, hypnotic song “Wake Up” is the lead single from their upcoming album American Bollywood. "Wake Up" delivers incredibly visual lyrics and an addictive chorus.

The upcoming record will be composed of four different acts: Origins, Exile, Battle, and Denouement. Frontman Sameer Gadhia explained in a press release how “Wake Up” is “where the story begins.” Thus, this song is considered to be just the prologue of a very anticipated album. We can’t wait to hear more from them soon!

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

PIXIES – “THERE’S A MOON ON”

The Pixies are channeling late ’70s and ’80s rock bands like the Cramps and Echo and the Bunnymen on their latest— if not in sound, then in subject matter. “There’s A Moon On” is the lead single to the Boston-formed group’s eighth studio album. The lyrics paint “a full moon night” as the speaker, Black Francis, compares himself to a frog, a dog and a rooster. Ultimately, he uses these metaphors to convey his desire to love the song’s subject.

Sonically, the track is led in with a classically-Pixies electrifying guitar and drum buildup. The backing carries on throughout the song, charged with a high-level of energy but dipping to a whispery, soft sound for some sections. Bass from Paz Lenchantin especially leads the listener through these more laid-back sections.

If there’s one thing “There’s A Moon On” does, it’s build anticipation for the Pixies' upcoming album Doggerine.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

