New Discoveries: sombr “Homewrecker”

– Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

With hits like “back to friends” and “12 to 12”, sombr redefines pop music with his vulnerable lyrics about love and nostalgic sound. Sombr has made a big splash with his first studio album, I Barely Know Her, and now, his new hit single “Homewrecker” marks the continuation of his success.

I Just Know I(t) Can Be Better

And there’s nothing better than sombr’s new single “Homewrecker”! This song reveals the heartbreaking nature of loving someone who is already loved by another who is perhaps not the perfect partner. Sombr sings, “I just know I can be better” along with “At the end of the night I always find myself wonderin’ why.” Showing the guilt and need for this person’s love, despite the conflict of morals.

Within the song, we hear sombr’s classic crunchy vocals that scream nostalgia. There’s almost an 80s anecdote to his songs with the layered vocals and guitar riffs. But sombr also does something new in “Homewrecker.” The percussion used in the song is hand drums compared to the usual drumset. It adds a different feeling to the song, straying away from his usually more contemporary sound.

Perhaps it’s a nod to his “Homewrecker” music video that takes place in the wild west, featuring stars Milo Manheim and Quenlin Blackwell. This campy, energetic music video captures the song and the stars within it perfectly, definitely worth a watch!

Hot and Heavy

I Barely Know Her put sombr, rightfully, on top of mainstream music’s charts. In the album, sombr explores his relationship with love and heartbreak, offering the listener a chance to relate. To be seen. Some of my favorite songs include, but are not limited to, “12 to 12” and “undressed.” Those two songs, in my opinion, capture sombr as the artist he is. One that takes the sound of the past and creates something new and authentic from it.

This 20-year-old pop powerhouse continues to spread his sound and message unapologetically. It’s obvious that sombr is here to stay and we can’t wait to listen.

Makes Me Want More

You can find more sombr by streaming his new single “Homewrecker.” And if you like that, be sure to check out his hit-machine of a first studio album, I Barely Know Her.