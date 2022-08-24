New Discoveries 8/23 | Future Teens, Flipturn & Lissie | WERS 88.9FM

FUTURE TEENS — “BYOB”

Future Teens confront the difficulties of sobriety with their latest track, "BYOB." It's a vulnerable introduction to their upcoming album called Self Help, set to come out on September 23rd. While their sound is a little more mellow than usual, their lead singer Amy Hoffman's vocals portray a rawness signature to a more rock sensibility. The way they sing it brings you in like when someone reads a good story very well; you can't help but listen. The song explodes with emotion at the end — a release through music that alcohol previously provided for Hoffman.

Hoffman was very intentional about writing about sobriety, saying, “It took me a long time to understand that I needed to stop drinking, longer still to learn I couldn’t do it on my own. BYOB came together over the first few months of my sobriety, starting when I thought I ‘just needed some time off’ and ending when I realized if I wanted anything to actually get better, I had to keep trying.”

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

FLIPTURN — “PLAYGROUND”

From flipturn’s most recent album Shadowglow, “Playground” is the perfect example of just how whimsical yet perfectly stylized each of the record’s songs are. This one in particular is effortlessly young-sounding — very on brand for flipturn. But, lyrically, the song is actually about growing older and suddenly having responsibilities of one’s own. Their poetic lyrics detail how it feels to move into adulthood so rapidly, which is cleverly complemented when the tempo picks up as the song progresses. “Playground” is definitely a song we want to keep on repeat this summer!

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

LISSIE — “NIGHT MOVES”

Midwesterner Lissie’s new album Carving Canyons features her song “Night Moves.” The song, “is about being reminded of the absence of someone dear,” according to Rockshot Mag. The opening lines of the song are, “The way the night moves, makes me think of you.” Regardless of some of the lyrics, she told Rockshot Mag that the song is about, “ A love that haunts but as time goes by, you recover from.” The song’s beat is groovy and upbeat, fitting into the optimistic theme of Carving Canyons. It’s a perfect combination to get listeners to recover from love.

- Mina Rose Morales, Staff Writer’

